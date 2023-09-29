Lever Style Earns B Corp Certification, Reflecting the Company’s Commitment to High Standards of Social and Environmental Responsibility and Transparency

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – Lever Style Corp (“Lever Style,” HKEX 1346) today announced its global certification as a B Corp. The fast-growing multi-category apparel manufacturer joins an international movement of more than 7,300 purpose-led businesses that are certified B Corporations in 92 countries, including leading apparel/footwear companies such as Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and AllBirds. Lever Style is one of only 26 companies in HK with B Corp certification

B Corp one of the world’s strictest ESG standards, and, Lever Style is verified by non-profit B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Lever Style’s scores across five areas ( Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers) are published transparently here at bcorporation.net

“Lever Style has a long track record of advancing the ESG agenda in the apparel industry. We were the first apparel manufacturer in China to become certified for SA8000, one of the world’s strictest responsibility standards,” said Stanley Szeto, Executive Chairman of Lever Style. “Sustainability is not new to Lever Style; we were first apparel company in the world to partner with WWF on the Low Carbon Manufacturing Program in 2009, before sustainability was even a word.”

Lever Style recognizes the significance of sustainable practices and their impact on the future of the world. Pivoting the apparel industry towards a sustainable future has been a priority for the company, keenly observing and responding to the evolving demands of the low-carbon drive. Lever Style supports more than 100 clients with organic and recycled materials, environmentally friendly manufacturing facilities, and other sustainable best practices. From reducing samples with digital prototyping, sourcing recyclable and eco-friendly materials, to implementing ethical production practices, Lever Style strives to make fashion sustainable.

B Corp certification is not only a significant milestone and recognition of Lever Style’s progressive approach; it is also important to help build trust with consumers, communities, and suppliers; attract and retain employees; and draw mission-aligned investors.

About Lever Style

Lever Style is the world’s premier apparel production platform for premium labels such as Hugo Boss, Paul Smith, and Amie Leon Dore, outdoor/activewear brands such as Arc’teryx, Vuori and J Lindeberg, and e-commerce pioneers such as Bonobos, Stitch Fix and Mizzen + Main. Our innovative, high mix-low volume solution reduces excess inventory and stockouts, and offers unparalleled product expertise. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world’s top brands. We enable our clients to consolidate their vendor base, reduce production complexity, overheads, and management headaches.

About B Lab

About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 380,000 workers in over 4,500 B Corps across 79 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.