LibreOffice Enables AI-Powered Image Creation

LibreOffice now supports AI-driven image generation via a new extension that bridges the office suite with the Stable Diffusion system, enabling users to create visuals directly from textual descriptions without leaving the application.

A compact, purpose-built introduction prompts users to describe a scene, then uses Stable Horde, a collaborative network of volunteer-run Stable Diffusion servers, to generate an image. This functionality allows immediate integration of visuals into documents and presentations, eliminating the need to search externally or rely on local GPU resources.

The extension, written in Python, is available through LibreOffice’s official extensions portal and has undergone its latest update on 12 August 2025. It operates by transmitting user-written prompts through the Stable Horde API, delivering an AI-generated image that can be inserted directly into the document. Stable Horde itself provides the backend servers free of charge, rooted in a mission to democratise access to AI tools via communal contributions.

As a development project, the codebase is open for community collaboration on GitHub, encouraging contributions, enhancements, and transparency in the extension’s evolution.

The innovation arrives amidst significant strides in open-source image generation platforms. Stability AI’s latest release, Stable Diffusion 3.5, introduced marked improvements in realism, prompt adherence, accessibility and performance—while offering multiple model variants tailored for different workloads and hardware environments. It has even been integrated into cloud ecosystems such as Amazon Bedrock and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, extending its reach well beyond standalone installations.

Similarly, Stable Diffusion 3, launched earlier this year, leverages a Multimodal Diffusion Transformer architecture, offering finer control over multi-subject prompts and typography, while delivering higher-fidelity outputs. This version is accessible via the Stability AI Developer Platform API, though full public release of model weights remains forthcoming.

Within the wider ecosystem, user-interface innovations continue to surface. ComfyUI delivers a node-based workflow, enabling visual programming for prompt, model, and filter orchestration. Automatic1111, meanwhile, remains a highly popular Web UI, valued for ease of use and extensive feature support.

LibreOffice’s extension enters this dynamic context by empowering non-technical users—those drafting reports, presentations or articles—to generate bespoke imagery without needing local GPU access or manual design tools. This lowers the barrier to creative expression while preserving familiar workflows.

Though leveraging external AI systems introduces considerations around privacy, network dependency, and prompt fidelity—Stable Horde’s volunteer network may vary in performance and availability—the integration presents a significant step toward embedding AI-generated visuals into conventional office environments.