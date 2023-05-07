Liverpool FC & CRC Thailand renew for a third term

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 –Liverpool FC are delighted to extend their current partnership with Central Retail Corporation (Sports) (CRC Sports), the club’s Official Retail & Licensing Partner in Thailand, for a third term.

The long-standing partnership is now into its 8th season with the new renewal period adding a further 5 years to the successful collaboration.

CRC Sports are Thailand’s leading multi-format, multi-category and omnichannel retailing platform with a diverse retail portfolio. Starting as a small shophouse in Bangkok they have a history of over 75 years in Thai Retail and will continue to manage LFC’s branded portfolio in the region on and offline.

Working with CRC Sports has seen incredible growth for the club in the region giving Thai supporters access to the Reds official Nike and own brand merchandise. Since the partnership began the standalone retail portfolio has increased to five stores with additional shop-in-shops, club events and pop-up activations to increase fan engagement.

Mike Cox, Senior Vice President Merchandising and Retail at Liverpool FC, said: “We are thrilled to continue working with CRC Sports, and extend our long-term retail and licensing partnership.

“We have grown significantly in the region during our first two terms with CRC Sports, and they are a great partner for us in supporting this remarkable growth. We are looking forward to what the next five years has in store.”

Alexandre Hammel, President of CRC Sports, said “We at CRC Sports are very proud to extend our partnership with Liverpool FC for another 5 years. LFC is significant in world football, and the most favourite international football club for Thai people. We are very pleased and honoured by the trust that Liverpool FC is giving to CRC Sports, this is fitting to our strategy to always bring the best of the world to Thai customers.”

This follows recent International Retail Partnership renewals in Singapore and Malaysia and domestically the relaunch of the new Liverpool L1 city centre store.

Notes to Editors:

The BSI is the business improvement company that enables organisations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence.

An ISO 20121 accreditation assess an organisations social, economic and environmental impact. It looks at every action an organisation makes from relying on tap water instead of plastic bottles to encouraging use of public transport.

Hashtag: #LiverpoolFC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liverpool Football Club