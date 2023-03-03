logo
India
Lok Sabha panel acts on privilege notice against Rahul

Lok Sabha’s Ethics and Privileges Committee has initiated action on the breach of privilege notice filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in February for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The committee has summoned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who had filed the notice against him, for a hearing on March 14.

Dubey and Joshi had filed a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi on February 7 for his remarks on Prime Minister Modi.

Gandhi, in his Feb 7 parliamentary speech, alleged that PM Modi was behind the success of Adani Group’s owner Gautam Adani amid the report released by Hindenburg Research. He also displayed a picture in the Lok Sabha where the multi-millionaire was seen sharing a space with the Prime Minister inside a private jet.

The notice accused Rahul Gandhi of making “defamatory, misleading, unparliamentary and baseless allegations” in his motion of thanks on the President’s address.

With inputs from News18

