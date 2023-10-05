Macsara Introduces Five Guides To Best-selling Hair Extension Product Lines

Macsara introduces an expanded collection of hair extensions, including five best-selling product lines: clip-in, tape-in, weft, pre-bonded, and bulk, all available in many styles and colors.

Meeting the diverse hairstyling preferences of customers, Macsara offers various hair extension types in a wide range of textures, including straight, curly, wavy and more. These extensions are also available in colors such as dark, brown, blonde, and many others. Here are the 5 best-selling hair extension types of Macsara:

Clip-in hair extensions: a temporary type consisting of hair wefts attached to small, convenient clips to put on and remove easily and quickly.

Tape-in hair extensions: one of the most popular types of semi-permanent, made of pre-taped hair wefts and attached to the real hair by a medical-grade tape adhesive. This hair extension method requires a professional stylist for installation and removal to achieve the best results. Tape-in hair extensions can last about 6-8 weeks before needing to be reapplied and is suitable for people with thin or fine hair.

Weft hair extensions: a long-standing type consisting of long hair wefts sewn (by machine or hand) together onto a thin strip of fabric or silicone. Weft hair extensions are normally applied using the sewing or braiding method. This option provides significant increase in both length and volume. It ensures a strong and durable attachment, making it ideal for individuals with medium to thick hair.

Pre-bonded hair extensions: applied using the strand-by-strand technique, categorized into two methods: hot fusion and cold fusion. In the hot fusion method, each strand of hair extensions is pre-tipped with a keratin tip that is melted to bond to the natural hair. The cold fusion does not require heat but is connected to small rings threaded through microbeads and secured with pliers. Pre-bonded hair extensions are well-known to bring natural-looking results.

Bulk hair extensions: the bundles of hair tied by elastic bands. Bulk hair extensions are the raw material for making other hair extension types. Many wholesalers, hair salons, and hairstylists use them as the most economical and versatile option for creating customized products.

Macsara has an extensive range of hair extension products, encompassing many options in types, textures, lengths and colors. The extensions are categorized into premium and standard lines. The brand guarantees that the extensions are made from 100% ethically-sourced human hair of the finest quality. These extensions are tangle-free, resistant to shedding, and own a natural look and feel. Customers can dye or style according to individual preferences.

Macsara operates under the slogan “Luxury begins with perfect hair”, intending to provide premium-quality hair extensions to enhance the appearance of customers. For more information about Macsara, please visit https://macsara.vn

About Macsara

Macsara is a renowned supplier of high-quality human hair extensions based in Vietnam. With 15 years of industry experience, the brand has gained the trust of wholesalers, hair salons, and hairstylists from more than 100 countries worldwide. Macsara owns a factory with a monthly production capacity of up to 15 tonnes. Macsara also offers exceptional OEM and ODM services, allowing customers to personalize their packaging orders.

“Dealing only with 100% Ethical Real Human Hair, especially raw Vietnamese hair – the most preferred hair type due to its smoothness, healthiness, and durability, we have exported 2 million+ high-quality pieces per year to customers all over the world.” – Macsara confirmed.

