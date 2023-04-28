MADLY Celebrates One Year at Ann Siang Road Brand Experience Centre

Clients sipping on rosé frizant at the MADLY Gem Bar

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – Last night, Singapore’s number one bespoke jeweller, MADLY, celebrated one year at their Ann Siang Road flagship with an evening soiree. Hosted by Founder Maddy Barber and the rest of the MADLY team, the party gathered 130 of the brand’s top clients and friends, all of whom dazzled in their MADLY candy, to celebrate this milestone.

Being joyful and having fun are at the heart of the brand so it’s no wonder that this milestone was punctuated with a party! As a big thank you for all their support over the years, pampering the guests was the top priority. This included luxurious hand massages and flash makeovers by Japanese luxury skincare brand Clé de Peau Beauté– a fitting partnership because the majority of MADLY’s creations are rings and there’s no better accessory for soft, supple hands. A spotlight was cast on the design process as the designers took turns to stream their sketching live for all the guests to admire, while the latest rare gemstones procured by the sourcing team in Tanzania and Sri Lanka were displayed. Not only was this event a celebration of MADLY’s milestone, it was a celebration of all the women and men who wear MADLY and an opportunity for clients and friends of the brand to mingle, bond over their shared love for meaningful jewellery, and even make memories with friends new and old.

Since their inception in 2014, MADLY had always placed gem education and the bespoke process at the forefront of their experience. With their experiential and educational Brand Experience Centre, it was taken to the next level. The first of its kind in the world, the experience centre charts the journey of a bespoke jewel straight from the source, allowing visitors to witness gems in their rough form be polished into the final gem and finally transformed into their dream jewels.

The MADLY Brand Experience Centre is located at 13 Ann Siang Road Singapore 069693 and is open to the public by appointment daily.

MADLY Bespoke Jeweler

Founded in 2014, MADLY aimed to disrupt Singapore’s Diamond-centric jewellery industry by sharing the beauty and knowledge of the finest 0.1% of coloured gemstones, while creating jewellery that is madly meaningful. Their bespoke, coloured gemstone pieces are made individually for each client; designed with bright, vivid colours to celebrate an occasion, crafted with all their tiniest quirks in mind and made to last generations. Each unique MADLY creation is an expression of the client and their loved ones, handcrafted in 18K Gold and forged by the hands of master craftsmen. Today, with their own sourcing offices, the strongest team of jewellery designers, GIA graduates, and even an in-house lapidarist, MADLY is well on their way to achieving that goal.