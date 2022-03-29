Expo Malaysia pavilion repurposed for 5 years

Arabian Post Staff

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Dr Adham Baba today announced Malaysia’s participation in the UAE government’s Expo 2020 Dubai 5-year legacy programme, where the Malaysia Pavilion at the event site will be retained and repurposed for the next 5 years.

The Expo 2020 Dubai 5-year Legacy Programme is part of the UAE government’s long-term initiative of repurposing the event site as an integrated mixed-use community known as District 2020 after the conclusion of the World Expo.

The Pavilion will be Malaysian Technology and Innovation Hub in the UAE and will be retained as government-owned and operated by a private Malaysian company for the next 5 years.

The Hub will operate on a public-private partnership model where both the Malaysian government and the private entity can utilise this facility to host officials and dignitaries as well as a platform to promote technology-based products and services.

In selecting the company which would operate the Hub, a Steering Committee chaired by the MOSTI’s Secretary General Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan, was set up to ensure the candidates meet the programmes criteria of being a key player in the main sectors of smart city, smart logistics, smart mobility or Industry 4.0.

Following this, the Committee will oversee the ownership of the Technology and Innovation Hub and to ensure that it achieves what it has set out to accomplish.

Malaysia’s homegrown Aerodyne Group that is also a global player as No.1 Drone Service provider was selected to take over operations of the Pavilion in the UAE. Aerodyne Group will be utilising this facility as their second global headquarters.

