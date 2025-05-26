Maldives Getaway Beckons Shoppers at Dubai’s Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah

A new summer campaign launched by Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah is offering diners a chance to win a luxury holiday for two to the Maldives, in partnership with Emirates Holidays.

The promotion, titled “Dine, Scan & Win,” encourages customers to spend AED 200 or more at participating outlets. Upon scanning their PrivilegePLUS app ID, shoppers are entered into a draw for a three-night stay at a five-star beach resort in the Maldives, inclusive of flights and accommodation.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance customer engagement and drive footfall during the summer months. Mercato Mall, known for its Renaissance-style architecture and boutique shopping experience, and Town Centre Jumeirah, a community-focused retail destination, are both leveraging this campaign to attract a diverse clientele.

In addition to the grand prize, daily raffles offer shoppers the opportunity to win AED 3,000 in cash. These incentives aim to boost spending and reward customer loyalty.

The collaboration with Emirates Holidays adds a layer of prestige to the campaign. Emirates Holidays is renowned for its curated travel experiences, and the Maldives package aligns with their portfolio of luxury destinations. The Maldives, with its pristine beaches and exclusive resorts, remains a top choice for travelers seeking a premium getaway.

The campaign also coincides with a series of family-friendly events hosted at both malls. Activities include face painting, live entertainment, and interactive workshops, creating a festive atmosphere that appeals to shoppers of all ages.

Retailers within the malls are optimistic about the campaign’s potential to increase sales and customer engagement. The combination of attractive prizes and engaging events is expected to enhance the overall shopping experience.

The “Dine, Scan & Win” campaign reflects a strategic approach to retail marketing, combining experiential elements with tangible rewards. By integrating dining, shopping, and entertainment, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah aim to create a holistic experience that resonates with consumers.

As the campaign progresses, its impact on customer behavior and sales metrics will be closely monitored. Success could pave the way for similar initiatives in the future, further blending retail and experiential marketing strategies.