India
Mamata accuses BJP of using LIC, bank money for leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the BJP was using people’s money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit some of its party leaders.

Speaking at a function in Purba Bardhaman district, the Trinamool Congress supremo lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the Union budget, saying that the share market witnessed a massive crash following the presentation of the budget on Wednesday.

“The share market witnessed a massive crash after the Union budget was presented… Telephone calls were made to some people asking them to pump in several thousand crores of rupees,” Banerjee said.

Describing the Union budget as “full of lies”, Banerjee said the Centre was making tall claims with an eye on the 2024 general elections.

With inputs from News18

The post Mamata accuses BJP of using LIC, bank money for leaders first appeared on IPA Newspack.



