Mamata dharna against ‘neglect of West Bengal’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would sit in a dharna for two days on 29th and 30th March in Kolkata to protest the ‘neglect’ of West Bengal by the Central government.

On her way to Odisha on Tuesday, she said, “This time also in the Budget, they have not given any money to Bengal, through the PMAY no money has been given, we have not got any dues, money for road projects has also not been given.

“Centre has stopped funds for 100 days work (MGNREGA). We get 1 lakh 15 thousand crore from the Centre. I have spoken to the Prime Minister and also Amit Shah but nothing has happened therefore I myself will sit in dharna demanding this on 29th and 30th.”

Not getting funds from the Centre has been an important issue for the TMC government in last few years.

Banerjee in 2021, during the election campaign, was banned by the EC and staged a day-long dharna in Kolkata. Prior to that, she also staged a dharna when central agencies came to IPS Rajiv Kumar’s residence.

She has staged dharnas at various points as an opposition leader as well.

TMC insiders are saying that Banerjee wants to nationally project the fact that Bengal is being neglected because it is an opposition state before 2024 elections.

TMC’s strategy is one way is to reach out to all regional parties and at the same time also project how Bengal has been neglected.

Banerjee said she will have a courtesy meeting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik during her visit to the coastal state.

The BJP responded to Mamata’s upcoming dharna with sources saying, “They are corrupted in every way that’s why funds are not released…she can do whatever she wants to.”

Sukanto Majumder, BJP State Chief, tweeted on the dharna, saying, “Just got to know that failure CM @MamataOfficial will be sitting on a dharna on 30th March 2023 i.e. Ram Navami. Sadly, Hinduphobia is running deep within the ruling dispensation of West Bengal. The Sagardighi debacle has opened the pandora’s box again. Shame on such hatemongers.”