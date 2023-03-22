Maharashtra political slugfest over Chaitra Navratri

Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian and Konkani new year, has become an issue of political slugfest in the western state as both BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena have staked claim to the celebration of the festival on Wednesday.

Uddhav’s cousin, Raj Thackeray, has joined the Gudi Padwa politics too as posters calling Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder the future chief minister of Maharashtra sprung up in Mumbai’s Dadar area — considered to be the stronghold of MNS.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to address a mega rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai in the evening. Over the last couple of days, the MNS has released a series of teasers ahead of his rally. One of the teasers said, “To know about the ‘Thackeray’ idea, come to Shivteerth”.

In view of Raj’s ‘Padwa Melawa’, the Mumbai traffic police issued an advisory as MNS workers from all over Maharashtra are likely to arrive at the venue, leading to large number of vehicle on Western and Eastern Express Highway. Traffic congestion is expected especially on the road leading to Shivaji Park.

The BJP leaders will carry out ‘Shobha Yatra’ in various parts of Mumbai on the occasion, for which the party has roped in their grassroots workers to hoist one lakh Gudis at their houses on Wednesday.

“Gudi Padwa, one of the three-and-a-half auspicious Muhurtas as per Hindu calendar, will be celebrated with great pomp and fervour. On behalf of Mumbai BJP, workers will welcome this Hindu New Year by hoisting nearly one lakh Gudis at their houses,” Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said.

“Processions showcasing the Marathi culture have also been organised. These processions will be held in Lalbaug, Parel, Worli, Vile Parle, Borivali, and Dahisar areas. Eleven karyakartas each from 9,800 booths will hoist Gudi on their houses,” he said.

Calling ‘Gudi’ a symbol of victory, Shelar appealed to every Hindu household to celebrate Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm and hoist a Gudi on their house as a symbol of Hindutva.

The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also reportedly organised some events on the occasion. Shelar said, “Uddhav Thackeray’s party and parties from the Aghadi are trying hard to woo the voters of a particular community ( minorities) and the Gudi of Hindutva will truly be a befitting reply to them in Mumbai.”

