Meta launches NFT support for facebook

Social media behemoth Meta Platforms announced on Monday that users are now able to link their digital asset wallets to Facebook and begin sharing their non-fungible tokens (NFTs); this feature was previously only available on Instagram.

In a Monday announcement, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME Group) stated that it had launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. The two contracts are listed on the CME and are cash-settled based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.

JPMorgan’s Umar Farooq, who heads the digital assets unit at the firm, has suggested that most of the currently available digital assets are “junk” and that the real use case of crypto is yet to surface.

Also published on Medium.