MEXC Global Exchange: A World-class Service Provider Bridging Continents and Challenging Pioneers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 July 2021 – MEXC Global, the one-stop solution for spot trading and derivatives, continues to be a market leader in providing top-quality tokens while promising to be one of the exchanges to watch out for in 2021. In addition, MEXC recently engaged its strategic expansion globally, summing more than 850 digital assets already offered for trading on the exchange.

Besides offering users a comprehensive suite of trending coins, MEXC strives to screen new projects to ensure safe investments thoroughly. The platform is very well known for its swift customer support, good practices, and reliable services.

In case of any technical hitches that result in the loss of funds, the exchange has an Investor Protection scheme in place to compensate affected users.

The MEXC Globalization Strategy





MEXC Global currently has over 6 million active users from more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. In addition, the product platform supports multiple languages such as English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and many more.

MEXC has already expanded its trading services and cryptocurrency pairs to the user community in different markets such as Russia, Japan, Korea, and Turkey. They are already setting up offices and teams to take care of the business. In addition, MEXC is welcoming new members, as they are currently recruiting talents worldwide.

Swiss self-regulatory organization (VQF) and Australian AUSTRAC have both granted MEXC compliance certificates in the past year.

What’s more, MEXC is boosting its payments compliance by joining two leading payment companies in Europe and Southeast Asia. This allows MEXC users to purchase top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether in Euros or USD via their MasterCard or VISA card.

About MEXC Global: Championing Crypto Adoption Globally

MEXC Global is playing its part in championing the widespread adoption of digital assets and the growth of the crypto community, with derivatives of ETF Margin and Futures. Recently, MEXC inked a partnership with crypto-friendly travel agency Travala.com. The deal enables MEXC users to pay for the diverse range of travel products listed on Travala.com using MX tokens.

Furthermore, MEXC is fostering the use of crypto by expanding stablecoin accessibility across the globe. For example, the platform recently added support for leading stablecoins USDC and USDT on Algorand, a high-performance proof-of-stake (PoS) chain that offers low fees and near-instant settlements.

