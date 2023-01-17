Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, and Jessie Buckley Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 17 January 2023 – De Beers Jewellers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on nominees and actresses Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, and Jessie Buckley at the 28annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honouring the finest achievements of filmmaking and television.

Michelle Yeoh, nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, radiated modern, natural elegance in a dramatic black and fuchsia gown complemented by sculptural rose pink aluminum earrings with white and intense pink diamonds and a statement Volute High Jewellery pear-shaped diamond ring. The earrings, from De Beers Jewellers’ The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection which celebrates the elemental magic of light, are a sublime fusion of art and science, precision and imagination, tradition and modernity.

Lily James, nominated for Best Actress in Limited series, opted for delicate classic diamond pieces from the Arpeggia, DB Classic and Aura collection to accompany her daring black gown.

Jessie Buckley, Critics’ Choice nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, chose to wear timeless diamond pieces. Her look perfectly embodied a new generation’s take on old-Hollywood glamour.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 35 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

