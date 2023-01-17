Sincere Department Store was awarded as “The Most Popular Department Store” by TVB Weekly

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 January 2023 – Sincere Department Store (“Sincere”, stock code: 0244), the subsidiary of Realord Group Holdings Limited (the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the “Group”, stock code: 1196) and the first Chinese-owned department store in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce to be awarded as “the Most Popular Department Store” from “TVB Weekly Brand Award” to praise for its ability to grasp market changes, seize new opportunities and turn disadvantages into advantages even in difficult times.

“TVB Weekly Brand Award Ceremony” hosted by “TVB Weekly”, the official publication of Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), was held recently. Ms. Su Jiaohua, CEO of Sincere Department Store received the trophy of “the Most Popular Department Store Brand Award” in person at the venue and said, “Thank you TVB, the Review Committee and the relevant units for recognizing and praising to Sincere. On behalf of all the staff, I sincerely would like to express our gratitude here. Our success relies on our unity and the supports from our customers. Sincere will continue to adhere to our business objective, ‘serving with sincerity,’ and to meet the needs of the customers.”

“TVB Weekly Brand Award” aims to praise a number of outstanding brands recognized by the industry. The winners are selected by professional jury and the public, according to their popularity, product acceptability and brand reputation. It has approved that as a leader in the industry, Sincere can still move with times in the rapidly changing market, including strengthening the online store timely. The shop has more than 1,000 products currently, allowing customers to enjoy the shopping experience of online and offline department stores so as to revitalize the brand.

With the support of Realord Group, the business and service quality of Sincere have been advanced, including the opening of the first “Sincere Mall” in Realord Villas Shenzhen this year whichhas successfully expanded overseas markets. The Mall is with around 30,000 square meters of commercial area, and total of 130 shops. It gathers different types of shops such as catering, education and training, supermarkets, and leisure and entertainment.

Also, Sincere introduced “Nakamura Store”, a new Japanese retail brand, before which provides customers with more than 800 Japanese foods and reaches a wider customer base to bring new development impetus to the Group.

Sincere Department Store (“Sincere,” stock code: 0244), one of the Hong Kong’s oldest and most respected retail groups, is founded in 1900. Sincere was reputed as top of the four largest department stores and now is a member of Realord Group Holdings Limited. Currently, Sincere is mainly engaged in the retailing business in Hong Kong and has three department stores located at Central, Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po which provide fashion apparel, shoes and handbags, sports equipments, household, electrical, bedding and bath, travel, and food merchandises. Also, Sincere provides securities trading and the provision of general and life insurances.

Reaload Group Holdings Limited

Realord Group Holdings Limited (“Realord Group,” stock code: 1196) is principally engaged in the Property Segment, the Financial Services Segment, the EP Segment, the MVP Segment and the Department Store Segment. In recent years, the Group has commenced the Caribbean Segment, mainly carrying out development projects in Grenada. The Project involves the development of a mixed property project consisting educational facilities, apartments for student, residential properties, hotel and resort facilities, commercial development and shopping facilities and in a longer plan university establishment(s) and related amenities. The Group plans to commence property development and investment business in the Republic of Panama.