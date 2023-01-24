Microban International to Showcase Groundbreaking Technologies for Plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023

Microban International to showcase ground-breaking technologies for plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023

HUNTERSVILLE, US – News Direct – 25 January 2023 – Microban Internationalis thrilled to be attending PLASTINDIA 2023, one of the largest international exhibitions for plastics. The show – which is in its 11year – will be taking place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from the 1to the 5of February. It remains an important date in corporate calendars across the world, with the PlastIndia foundation inviting manufacturers, consumers and investors to come together to support innovations in the plastics industry.

Microban is currently the only global antimicrobial technology brand to be exhibiting at this year’s show. The company’s expert team will be showcasing a wide range of unique antimicrobial formulations for plastic materials, including two next-generation products based on non-heavy metal ingredients – LapisShield™ and Ascera™. LapisShield is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial technology designed to seamlessly integrate into any water-based coating formulation, inhibiting bacterial growth by up to 99.99 %. Ascera – a pioneering chemistry inspired by nature* – delivers proven antibacterial protection for moulded polymers and solvent-based coatings. These exclusive new technologies demonstrate the company’s continuing drive to deliver more sustainable solutions that fight microbial growth, helping to protect treated plastic surfaces from stains, odours and premature degradation, and prolonging their useable lifespan.

Microban technologies will be of interest to PLASTINDIA 2023 attendees from a wide range of disciplines, including visitors from the automotive, construction, homeware and electronics industries, as well as packaging producers and manufacturers of medical devices and surfaces. Come and talk to the team at Booth B-03 on the ground floor of Hall 4 to discover how these innovative antimicrobial solutions can benefit your specific product application. Book your meeting with Microban here to ensure you don’t miss out!

*The Microban™ technology used in this product is similar to acids found in nature and is used in multiple consumer product applications.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

© 2023 kdm communications limited