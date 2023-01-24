Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) management software Odoo opens local office to support Aussie companies to become more digitally savvy

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – EQS Newswire – Odoo ( https://www.Odoo.com/ ) is an all-in-one open source business software with a USD$ 3.2 billion valuation. Opening a new office branch in Varsity Lakes, Gold Coast by January 2023. Looking to hire at least 20 local talent and fresh graduates by the end of 2023. The goal is to expand Odoo’s mission to help SMEs in their journey to digitalisation and provide them with the right tech tools to grow their business and simplify daily operations.

After conquering Europe, the United states, Latin America, Africa, India and Hong Kong, the all-in-one integrated business solution Odoo is now setting up shop in Australia! The company will open its very first Aussie office by mid-January 2023 in the Gold Coast area. The aim is to strengthen its local presence towards Australian customers and partners whilst contributing to the digitalisation of the country’s economy.

As highlighted by the government, Australian businesses have to adopt an unprecedented digital transformation in order to thrive in an ever evolving digital reality. Doing so is crucial for both big and smaller companies to boost their business productivity, ensure their longevity, enter new markets and be rapidly scalable. With an existing network of 18 partners in Australia, Odoo – whose mission is to help SMEs in their journey to digitalisation and improve their day-to-day operations – wants to directly contribute to this challenge. A perfect opportunity as 99% of the country’s economic landscape is made up of SMEs and entrepreneurs. Odoo cares about working closely with its customers. The focus on this new mission is thus to offer a local approach to the existing market at first, and later on to find new partners to enlarge the Odoo community.

To kick-off this adventure, the Belgian company has chosen to open its new office in the Gold Coast area. This choice is motivated by growing activity for tech employment in the region and accessibility to universities to dig up fresh talent. To support local customers and further develop its partner network, Odoo is looking to hire at least 20 new Australian collaborators by the end of 2023, from Business Development Executives and Business Analysts to HR and Office managers. “We want to offer our employees a place where they can combine work, career growth and the best of the Australian lifestyle. Our office branch will replicate the same amazing company culture we have in Belgium: encouraging flexibility, responsibilities, autonomy and a work hard – play hard mindset.” says Kelian Buitendijk, Director of the office.

Nowadays, many companies are seeking out technologies that will allow them to improve their business processes through automation and integration. The Belgian triple unicorn is confident about entering the forefront of the Australian scene to support down under’s businesses become more digitally savvy and refocus their activity on meaningful work to better support their own customers and employees. Odoo wants to bring value through short and efficient implementations, in addition to customised ready-to-use features such as taxes and accounting.

