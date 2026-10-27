Microsoft extends voluntary exit packages to 60,000 staff

Microsoft has opened a voluntary departure programme to approximately 60,000 employees across four countries, offering severance support as the technology group adjusts staffing across several major businesses.

The initiative, announced on Monday, covers eligible workers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and India. It encompasses more than a quarter of Microsoft’s global workforce, although the company has not specified how many departures it expects.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice-president and chief people officer, told employees that the Voluntary Exit Offer would be available in participating organisations to staff at internal level 70 and below. The eligibility threshold includes some senior managers and executives, rather than being confined to junior employees.

The programme is optional and time-limited. Qualifying employees are being contacted individually with details of financial assistance and career transition resources. Microsoft said participation differs between divisions according to operational priorities, customer commitments and staffing requirements.

Teams covered include AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox and Windows and Devices. Other operations, including marketing, commercial business and security, are excluded. The company has not published a comprehensive breakdown of eligible employees by country or department.

Coleman said the offer would provide another choice for employees considering careers outside Microsoft while giving participating businesses greater flexibility to respond to changing requirements. She described the initiative as an extension of lessons from an earlier voluntary retirement scheme.

Microsoft has indicated that packages broadly resemble its standard severance arrangements, with payments reflecting factors including employment level and length of service. Certain employees may also qualify for continued share vesting, temporary healthcare coverage and career assistance. Individual terms are being communicated directly to eligible staff.

Employees have until the first week of December to decide whether to participate, with departures scheduled for the end of the year. The company has not announced a numerical target for acceptances and does not expect all eligible workers to leave.

The latest initiative comes as Microsoft commits substantial capital to artificial intelligence infrastructure, including data centres and computing equipment. That expenditure has intensified attention on operating costs and the relationship between investment, revenue growth and profitability.

However, Microsoft has not characterised the programme as an AI-driven redundancy exercise. Its stated rationale centres on providing employees with greater choice and allowing individual organisations to adapt their staffing. The distinction matters because eligibility for an offer does not mean a position has been eliminated.

Microsoft’s annual workforce figures showed 223,000 full-time employees at the end of June 2026, compared with 228,000 a year earlier. The roughly 60,000 people eligible for the new scheme therefore represent about 27 per cent of the June total, rather than 60,000 confirmed job losses.

The company eliminated approximately 4,800 positions in July, affecting operations including its gaming business. Further staffing changes have occurred during the year, making the voluntary programme another element of Microsoft’s evolving approach to managing its workforce.

An earlier retirement initiative was offered to approximately 8,750 employees in the United States. About 30 per cent accepted, according to the company. That scheme was directed towards longer-serving employees meeting specific age and service criteria, whereas the new offer has no comparable age or tenure threshold.

Microsoft has said performance ratings are not used to determine eligibility for the latest programme. Employees outside participating teams cannot apply simply because their internal level falls within the specified range.

The company has also maintained that voluntary exits do not replace the possibility of compulsory redundancies where business circumstances require them. That leaves individual divisions responsible for balancing staffing needs against changing product and customer priorities.

Microsoft is due to release its next quarterly financial results this week, giving investors another opportunity to assess expenditure on artificial intelligence alongside growth in its cloud and software businesses. The workforce announcement does not specify an expected saving or restructuring charge.

Unlike the earlier retirement arrangement, which targeted employees approaching the end of their careers, the new programme extends across a broader range of professional and management positions. Microsoft has not disclosed how many eligible employees work in each participating country or business division.

Coleman’s communication said Microsoft would continue supporting employees seeking new skills and opportunities elsewhere within the company. Eligible workers were told to expect emails containing links to their personal offer documents, rather than a single set of terms applying uniformly across the organisation.