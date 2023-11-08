logo
Modi rakes up parivarvad against Cong, BRS

pm modi at seoni rally in mp 2023 11 29e51522be4df46957a54f3ffcdb2203 16x9 1

Hitting out at the alleged ‘parivaarvad’ mindset of the Congress and BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said these parties will never make a backward caste candidate the Chief Minister of Telangana, and promised that if voted to power in the state the BJP would make a person from BC community the CM.

He was addressing a ‘BC Atma Gourava Sabha’ (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by BJP here ahead of the November 30 Legislative Assembly elections.

The BJP has promised to make a BC leader Chief Minister if it came to power in Telangana.

Modi recalled that he had addressed a public meeting at the LB Stadium here, the venue of today’s event, in 2013, which laid a strong foundation stone for him becoming Prime Minister.

“Today, I say with confidence. The blessings from the ground that made Modi PM. With your blessings from the same ground, BJP’s first Chief Minister, BC Chief Minister, would be from here,” he said.

He claimed that three things are common in the DNA of Congress and BRS — dynastic rule, corruption and appeasement.

“BRS and Congress which run with the mindset of ‘parivarvad’ (family politics) will never let any BC become Chief Minister here. It is the BJP and NDA that take care of the OBC interests the most, provides them the highest representation,” he said.

BJP’s efforts have always been to ensure proper representation to Dalits, adivasis, backward and exploited communities, he said.

Alleging that an anti-development, anti-backwards class, anti-SC, ST government has been in place for the last nine years, Modi said the people have the opportunity to throw out such a government on November 30.

He appealed to the people to ensure that a BJP government is formed in the state.

With inputs from News18

