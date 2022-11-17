Modi to address 30 Gujarat rallies aiming 7th win for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially blow the campaign bugle for the Gujarat Assembly polls on November 20, when he is scheduled to hold three public meetings in Saurashtra region.

The prime minister is expected to hold about 30 rallies across the state over the campaign.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had estimated that PM will hold close to 25 rallies.

On November 21, the PM is expected to hold two rallies and on November 22, he is scheduled to hold three rallies in Saurashtra region and South Gujarat region each.

Saurashtra region is important as it has 48 assemblies out of the total 182 and has a significant Other Backward Class (OBC) Patidar population.

In 2017, the Congress won a majority of the seats in this region and many in the party believe it was the Patidars’ agitation that helped the Congress give a tough competition to the BJP. With Patidars no longer an issue, the BJP hopes to improve its tally and break its own record of 127 seats.

Modi will seek an unprecedented seventh term for the BJP in the state and is expected to create an emotional connection with the voters, raising the issue of ‘Gujarati asmita’ and benefits of a ‘double-engine government’.

Union minister Amit Shah, too, has maintained the BJP will do immensely well in Saurashtra region this elections.