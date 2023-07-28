logo
HomeIndiaModi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’
India
0 likes

Modi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’

untitled design 2023 07 26t181912.766 169037607516x9 1

After meeting 39 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties on the completion of 25 years of the alliance on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now meet 430 NDA MPs from July 31 to August 10 in Delhi. The meetings assume significance in the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has divided the 430 MPs into 11 clusters.

As per sources, it will also be a dinner meeting with the Prime Minister for the NDA MPs from both the houses of Parliament and is in continuation with the last meeting with the NDA allies in Delhi on July 18.

The MPs are expected to talk about the works in their constituencies, status of central government schemes and the help they need to strengthen their connect with people on ground in their areas. This entire exercise has the involvement of 21 Union ministers as host ministers, who will oversee all preparations for these cluster meetings, along with in-charge MPs of clusters and 52 BJP office-bearers.

This the first time that the NDA MPs are meeting the PM region-wise and will hold discussions in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha general elections. The BJP is strategising with its allies to secure 50% vote share in the Lok Sabha elections. This exercise will also help the party work closely on the 160 constituencies identified as weak.

With inputs from News18

The post Modi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Manipur Developments Show That Our PM Narendra Body Is Accountable To None // Centre Pleading For Fresh Extension For ED Despite SC Order, Is Ominous // Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed // UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed // The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets a Much Larger Cover Screen // Circles partners unconnected.org to connect underprivileged children to education through digital connectivity // Modi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’ // MSIG Grows Its Mangrove Planting Partnership With Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) // Delhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha // TMC asks PM why he is so negative on Opposition bloc // Kharge tells Shah govt’s words don’t match actions // Joining Forces for a Greener Future: Watsons Partners with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to Drive Sustainability Efforts // Kejriwal gets more time in Modi degree case // UAE President and Brazilian President discuss bilateral relations in a phone call // EC asks NCP factions to back up claim for party // HKU Earth Science scholar Dr Joseph Michalski becomes the first non-Chinese recipient of Xplorer Prize // Narendra Modi Has Declared Himself As Prime Minister For The Third Time // Safest VPN options in UAE? // AOC Celebrates 56 Years of Innovation with Inaugural “AOC Days” Campaign // Falah bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed //