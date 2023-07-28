Modi to brief 430 NDA MPs on ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’

After meeting 39 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties on the completion of 25 years of the alliance on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now meet 430 NDA MPs from July 31 to August 10 in Delhi. The meetings assume significance in the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has divided the 430 MPs into 11 clusters.

As per sources, it will also be a dinner meeting with the Prime Minister for the NDA MPs from both the houses of Parliament and is in continuation with the last meeting with the NDA allies in Delhi on July 18.

The MPs are expected to talk about the works in their constituencies, status of central government schemes and the help they need to strengthen their connect with people on ground in their areas. This entire exercise has the involvement of 21 Union ministers as host ministers, who will oversee all preparations for these cluster meetings, along with in-charge MPs of clusters and 52 BJP office-bearers.

This the first time that the NDA MPs are meeting the PM region-wise and will hold discussions in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha general elections. The BJP is strategising with its allies to secure 50% vote share in the Lok Sabha elections. This exercise will also help the party work closely on the 160 constituencies identified as weak.