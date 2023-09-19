Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building

During the special session of the Parliament, all MPs will reportedly receive a gift bag containing a copy of the Constitution of India, some booklets related to the history and working of the Parliament, a commemorative coin and a stamp on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

These gift bags will be given to all the legislators present during the session on Tuesday to commemorate the new beginning of the house proceeding in the recently inaugurated parliament building.

The new Parliament complex, a move by Modi-govt to do away with the symbols and infrastructure of the colonial era, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

On Monday, the first day of the special session of the parliament was held for the one last time in the old building. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a poignant farewell recalling the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic “tryst with destiny” speech for continuing to inspire everyone and another predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “Governments may come and go” remark.

Reminiscing the country’s Parliamentary journey of 75 years, Modi also reminded the Lok Sabha and the country about the dark period of Emergency as well as the 2008 ‘cash-for-vote’ scam during the first term of the Manmohan Singh government.

The prime minister also remembered the journey of India’s democracy and said the last day in the heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served there since Independence in 1947. “It is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to this building.

In his moving speech, Modi also paid tributes to “every brick” of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new complex with “new hope and confidence” to build a brighter future for the country.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the newly constructed Parliament building after they were adjourned following a discussion on the country’s parliamentary journey on the first day of the five-day session. Parliament will be shifting to the swanky complex on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.