logo
HomeIndia PoliticsModi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building
India Politics
0 likes

Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building

nptui62g mallikarjun kharge jagdeep dhankhar 625x300 18 September 23

During the special session of the Parliament, all MPs will reportedly receive a gift bag containing a copy of the Constitution of India, some booklets related to the history and working of the Parliament, a commemorative coin and a stamp on the opening day of the new Parliament building.

ADVERTISEMENT

These gift bags will be given to all the legislators present during the session on Tuesday to commemorate the new beginning of the house proceeding in the recently inaugurated parliament building.

The new Parliament complex, a move by Modi-govt to do away with the symbols and infrastructure of the colonial era, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

On Monday, the first day of the special session of the parliament was held for the one last time in the old building. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a poignant farewell recalling the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic “tryst with destiny” speech for continuing to inspire everyone and another predecessor Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “Governments may come and go” remark.

Reminiscing the country’s Parliamentary journey of 75 years, Modi also reminded the Lok Sabha and the country about the dark period of Emergency as well as the 2008 ‘cash-for-vote’ scam during the first term of the Manmohan Singh government.

The prime minister also remembered the journey of India’s democracy and said the last day in the heritage building should be dedicated to the over 7,500 parliamentarians who served there since Independence in 1947. “It is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to this building.

In his moving speech, Modi also paid tributes to “every brick” of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new complex with “new hope and confidence” to build a brighter future for the country.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the newly constructed Parliament building after they were adjourned following a discussion on the country’s parliamentary journey on the first day of the five-day session. Parliament will be shifting to the swanky complex on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

With inputs from News18

The post Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Featured
Featured
India Politics
Just in:
Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building // Foreign Tech Firms Find India An Attractive Manufacturing Destination // Two Term Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Still At His Peak On Turning 74 // Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September // Congmen for seat-sharing talks after state polls // New Festival of Craft & Design at Leeds Castle // UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen // ED sends 4th summons to CM Hemant Soren // Kharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana // Low Antarctic sea ice levels “mind-blowing” // FACE AMUSEMENT & GUY FIERI FOUNDATION BRING TEDDY BEARS TO CENTRAL PARK FOR BUDDY WALK  // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 18 Sep 2023 // UAE President; Mohammed bin Rashid lead the nation in celebrating Sultan Al Neyadi’s homecoming // Congress Leadership Confident Of Taking On BJP In 2024 Under INDIA Banner // Isle of Wight sex offender failed to register Xbox account // PM’s Bid To Rouse Passions On The Issue Of Sanatan Dharma Failing In Poll Bound Five States // Nakheel launches Palm Jebel Ali villas // DIFC insurance sector set for 20% growth // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox //