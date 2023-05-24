More parties joining boycott of parliament building opening

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Congress is also likely to join the boycott, according to sources.

The boycott decision came after several Opposition parties demanded that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new building in the national capital.

As per media sources, more Opposition parties, including Congress, are mulling skipping the event as leaders of like-minded parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders on a united boycott of the event may be released soon.

Announcing the party’s decision on Twitter, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said Parliament is not just a new building but it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules that are the foundation of Indian democracy.

Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules – it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get thatFor him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out — Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 23, 2023

Echoing similar views, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the ceremony for not inviting President Murmu and called it an “insult” to the Dalit, tribal and deprived society of India.

“Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. AAP will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji for not inviting the President,” Singh tweeted.

संसद भवन के उदघाटन समारोह में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मूर्मू जी को आमंत्रित न करना उनका घोर अपमान है।ये भारत के दलित आदिवासी व वंचित समाज का अपमान है।मोदी जी द्वारा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति को आमंत्रित नही करने के विरोध में @AamAadmiParty उदघाटन कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार…— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 23, 2023

CPI general secretary D Raja also said his party will not attend the ceremony.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of “bypassing” the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building and also during its inauguration.

“Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: ‘There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses,” Yechury said in a tweet.

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

The first business Parliament transacts each year is the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President’s Address,” he said in a tweet.

According to PTI, most of the Opposition parties are of the view that they should unitedly skip the ceremony, but a final decision on the issue will be taken on Wednesday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised an objection to President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, saying the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority.

“It looks like the Modi government has ensured the election of President of India from the dalit and the tribal communities only for electoral reasons,” he also charged.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Congress for lacking “national spirit and sense of pride” in India’s progress and the opposition party accusing him of trying to “obfuscate and dissimulate”.