Sharjah announces establishment of 'King Sejong Institute' // China Has Genuine Reasons To Oppose Objectives Of Four Nation QUAD // DHL Global Forwarding announces leadership change in Asia Pacific // Dubai Police, CDA reaffirm commitment to enhancing emirate's quality of life // DirectAsia Singapore Simplifies Travel Insurance: Comprehensive Coverage for School Holiday Trips Available // Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during 'A Call From Space' Al Ain edition // Joint News Release By Singapore Police Force And Shopee Singapore // XSGD expands multichain ecosystem with support on Hedera // BingX lists Refundcoin (RFD) and zkApes (ZAT) Coins On Spot Trading Platform // UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation // Building opening: Puri says Cong 'lacks national spirit' // Congress Has To Join Opposition Wholeheartedly To Oppose Ordinance On Delhi // 2024 Toyota Tacoma Gains Muscle and a Raft of Upgrades // Atome partners with Amazon to offer deferred payment option during checkout in Singapore // MIMS celebrates 60 years of empowering healthcare communities // Vantage Data Centers Opens New Expanded Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore // More parties joining boycott of parliament building opening // UAE President receives Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council // Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 2023 edition of Hotel Show and INDEX exhibition // Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU //
India
More parties joining boycott of parliament building opening

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Congress is also likely to join the boycott, according to sources.

The boycott decision came after several Opposition parties demanded that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new building in the national capital.

As per media sources, more Opposition parties, including Congress, are mulling skipping the event as leaders of like-minded parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders on a united boycott of the event may be released soon.

Announcing the party’s decision on Twitter, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said Parliament is not just a new building but it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules that are the foundation of Indian democracy.

Echoing similar views, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the ceremony for not inviting President Murmu and called it an “insult” to the Dalit, tribal and deprived society of India.

“Not inviting President Droupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. AAP will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji for not inviting the President,” Singh tweeted.

CPI general secretary D Raja also said his party will not attend the ceremony.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused PM Modi of “bypassing” the President during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building and also during its inauguration.

“Modi bypassed the President when the foundation stone for the new Parliament building was laid. Now too at the inauguration. Unacceptable. Constitution Art 79: ‘There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses,” Yechury said in a tweet.

“Only when the President of India summons the Parliament can it meet. The President begins, annually, Parliamentary functioning by addressing the joint session.

The first business Parliament transacts each year is the ‘Motion of Thanks’ to President’s Address,” he said in a tweet.

According to PTI,  most of the Opposition parties are of the view that they should unitedly skip the ceremony, but a final decision on the issue will be taken on Wednesday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised an objection to President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building, saying the Parliament is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest Constitutional authority.

“It looks like the Modi government has ensured the election of President of India from the dalit and the tribal communities only for electoral reasons,” he also charged.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Congress for lacking “national spirit and sense of pride” in India’s progress and the opposition party accusing him of trying to “obfuscate and dissimulate”.

With inputs from News18, PTI

