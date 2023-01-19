MSIG Renews Commitment to Food Aid Foundation

MSIG Matches Public Donations to Food Aid Foundation to Assist Flood-Impacted B40 Families

MSIG Malaysia and Food Aid Foundation renews their partnership for a second year through the Pledge A Difference initiative to help flood-affected communities.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 January 2023 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, has renewed its partnership with Food Aid Foundation (FAF) through its ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative. The initiative, now in its second year, aims to help flood-affected families and communities through MSIG and the public’s donations.

A total of RM50,000 was raised through the initiative. This was comprised of a RM30,000 donation from MSIG and a combined contribution of RM20,000 from public donations, which were matched ringgit-to-ringgit by MSIG.

Commenting on the ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative, MSIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chua Seck Guan said, “We are delighted to renew our commitment and partnership with Food Aid Foundation following the success of the last year’s ‘Pledge A Difference’ campaign that set out to help B40 communities who were affected by the pandemic and floods. We have all seen the severe floods that have impacted many areas over the past few months and as such hope that the contributions of both MSIG and the public can help provide for families in need.”

He continued, “Over the past year we have seen first-hand the amazing work that Food Aid Foundation has done and its positive impact on the communities that the organisation reached out to. As a result, we were keen to extend our commitment for another year. It only takes RM115 to provide a food and hygiene pack for one family, so we hope that the donations raised from this year’s initiative will go towards helping over 435 families in need.”

Food Aid Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dalphine Ong said, “We are pleased to be working again with MSIG Malaysia to help vulnerable communities and families. Last year’s contribution made a real difference in the lives of some underprivileged families who were hit first by the pandemic and then the floods, and we believe that this year’s contribution will have an equally positive impact. We encourage everyone to visit our website and learn more about our work at www.foodaidfoundation.org.”

The ‘Pledge A Difference’ initiative is one of many Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes that MSIG carried out over the past few years. These programmes are carefully planned and considered to ensure that they are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. MSIG makes annual monetary contributions and donations in-kind to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that focus on community welfare, medical care and other causes. The insurer also actively champions environmental causes through mangrove tree planting activities across the nation.

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD), one of the top ten** general insurers in the world.

With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.

MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognized for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumer’s demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence.

MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Sept 2022

**Fortune Global 500, 2021

About Food Aid Foundation (FAF)

Food Aid Foundation (FAF) is the first non-profit organization in Malaysia that rescues perishable and non-perishable surplus food. Established in 2013, our mission is to reduce food wastage and alleviate hunger and malnourishment in Malaysia.

FAF collects and distributes the excess or surplus food from wholesale and supermarkets daily and distribute to underprivileged beneficiaries consisting of welfare and charitable homes, shelters, poor families, destitute, other NGOs, refugee communities and soup kitchens.

While making efforts in preventing edible food from going to waste [official statistics published by SWCorp Malaysia that edible food being sent to landfill stands at 3,000 tones daily], FAF also addresses the issues of malnourishment and lack of nutritious food among the poor, especially children and elderly from the B40 communities. To do these, FAF partners with community organizations including NGOs and B40 residential areas through the following initiatives: