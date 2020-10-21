MSIG RM20k Donation To MoH For PPE For Sabah Front Liners

KUALA LUMPUR – Media OutReach – 21 October 2020 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd “(MSIG Malaysia)”, is channelling RM20,000 to assist the Ministry of Health (MoH) renew its stocks of medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare front liners in the hard-hit state of Sabah.

Mr Chua Seck Guan, Chief Executive Officer, of MSIG Malaysia, said, “Sabah has been at the forefront of the latest COVID-19 spike in Malaysia and healthcare front liners in the state have been under a lot of pressure for many weeks now. As a corporate citizen of Malaysia, the wellbeing of Malaysians is our primary concern in good times and bad, which is why we felt that it was right to do our part to assist the courageous teams in Sabah who are risking their own health to keep everyone safe. The Ministry of Health has been working tirelessly to contain the virus, so we wanted to do something that could reduce some of the burden upon the ministry, particularly in Sabah where it currently faces its toughest COVID-19 challenge.”

MSIG has a strong connection with Sabah, opening its first office in the state at Kota Kinabalu in 1965. The company has since opened additional branches at Tawau and Sandakan to support its long-standing relationship with Sabahan policyholders.

Mr Chua concluded, “We hope that this donation will make a tangible difference in Sabah. We believe that all Malaysians, both individuals and organisations, can play a part in reducing the burden on our health care system by closely following MoH guidelines and doing what we all can to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The RM20,000 donation is just the latest in a number of COVID related contributions that MSIG Malaysia has made during the pandemic. In March the company urgently channelled RM170,000 to the MOH to assist with the purchase of critically needed PPE, during the earlier wave of COVID-19 in Malaysia.

The company has also introduced additional COVID-19 inconvenience benefits for their SME and Personal Accident products, and made the claims process for motor insurance easier and faster during the Movement Control Order period. Together with the Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM), the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) and the Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA), the company contributed to the COVID-19 Test Fund (CTF), a RM8 Million endeavour to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts to conduct more COVID-19 tests for Malaysians.

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD), one of the top ten** general insurers in the world.

With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.

MSIG Malaysia’s expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2018 “Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia” award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the “General Insurance Company of the Year” at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Dec 2019

**Fortune Global 500, 2019.