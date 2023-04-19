Mukul Roy hints at rejoining party, to meet Amit Shah

With political circles guessing veteran Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s next move, the leader has himself dropped a big hint, indicating he would soon be rejoining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Roy travelled to New Delhi for “some personal work”, even as his family initially claimed that he was “missing”.

However, speaking to a Bengali news channel on Tuesday, Roy most definitely hinted at joining the saffron party, as he said, “I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda.”

The development comes even as State parliamentary affairs minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics, a PTI report said.

Mukul Roy is one of the founding members of TMC and switched to the BJP in 2017. He won in the 2011 West Bengal assembly election, and later returned to the Trinamool Congress without resigning from the House.

According to reports, Roy said he was not keeping well for quite some time, but would again like to be active in politics. He said he is “100 per cent confident that he would never be associated with the TMC”. Roy also had a piece of advice for his son Subharanghsu. “He too should join the BJP as it would suit him best,” he said.

Mukul Roy’s whereabouts were a point of conversation since late Monday evening when the family members of the TMC leader claimed he was “untraceable”. After reaching Delhi last night, Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had “no specific agenda”.

“I have come to Delhi. There is nothing specific agenda. I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly. I am an MLA and MP of Delhi,” he had said.

The former railway minister’s son Subhrangshu had told PTI that his father was “untraceable” and “missing” since late Monday evening.

