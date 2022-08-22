Nakheel unveils Dubai Islands

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai based master developer Nakheel has unveiled a new vision for Dubai Islands which will redefine the concept of waterfront living. Comprised of five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres, Dubai Islands have been designed to enhance the wellbeing and lifestyles of residents and visitors.

Aligning with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands (formerly known as Deira Islands) will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors. Each island will have its own unique offerings, with innovative living experiences, cultural hubs, recreational sport beaches and beach clubs, all in one interconnected location within easy access of the city and airport. The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector by increasing the number of hotel keys.

With over 20 kilometres of beaches, including a Blue Flag certified beach, approximately two square kilometres of parks and open spaces and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Islands will increase the length of beaches and areas dedicated to public parks. A well-connected network of marinas promenades and pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities.

Dubai Islands are located along Dubai’s northern coastline and are easily accessible by land and sea through road bridges and water transport. The islands are within a short distance from the Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

