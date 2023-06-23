Narendra Modi Has Achieved Success In Acquiring High Tech Defence Items From US

By Girish Linganna

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached an accord that is hailed by experts as “historic” and which will provide India with American drones and engines for combat aircraft, in an effort to confront China. Modi is attempting to expand the international standing of India, currently the most populous nation on earth with 1.4 billion citizens, in the midst of tense relations with next-door neighbour China. In her article for The New York Times, Harvard University professor of History Maya Jasanoff declared that the US is actively seeking India’s support in the new Cold War with China. And the signal is clear!

The White House was decked out in a red carpet in honour of the Indian prime minister by the US president—in an attempt to strengthen ties in the light of China’s military development in the South Asian and Indian Ocean regions, although Democrats have been pushing Biden to address human rights issues with Modi during their discussions. For Modi’s’ visit, Biden arranged a reception with an attendance of around 7,000 on the South Lawns of the White House to welcome Modi.

Modi had the honour of speaking at a joint session of Congress and attending a White House gala dinner. He voiced his opinion that the international spotlight is focused on both India and the United States, as they are the two largest democracies. He strongly suggested that their strategic partnership is of great significance and that collaboration between them will be a successful endeavour. Biden stated that he considered the US-India relationship to be a significant factor in the current century. For this century, India and the United States must come together and take the helm in tackling the difficulties and prospects that the world faces.

The United States Institute of Peace says in a report, “India has been able to leverage state-of-the-art defence acquisitions from the United States to counter Chinese assertiveness, including strategic lift to transport and resupply its troops deployed along the mountainous line-of-actual control (LAC), as well as a variety of advanced maritime patrol aircraft to defend its maritime approaches.”

US defence trade with India skyrocketed from almost nil in 2008 to more than $20 billion in 2020. India majorly shopped for C-130 transport aircraft, long-range maritime patrol aircraft, missiles and drones from the US. Indo-US ties relations have been improving over the past few years amid China’s growing aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and along its 3,488-kilometre-long line-of-actual control (LAC) with China.

As part of the recent series of the pacts, US naval vessels are now authorized to dock in Indian shipyards for servicing, as the US builds a defensive cordon of strengthening alliances on the border of China. The transaction was concluded at a key moment, since the US had become discouraged by India’s sustained alliance with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

General Electric Company’s (GE) aerospace division will collaborate with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics to manufacture F414 engines for the Tejas fighter jets as part of the principal agreement. For more than $3 billion (£2.3 billion), India has also agreed to purchase 31 US-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones.

Meanwhile, Idaho-based Micron Technology has set aside a fund of $2.7 billion (£2.1 billion) to create a semiconductor testing and packaging facility in the Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

The White House reported that India had answered the call to join the ‘Artemis Accords’, a collective of nations who are dedicated to peaceful space exploration, and will take part in a collaborative mission with the USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to the International Space Station in 2024. Just prior to the Modi-Biden summit in the Oval Office, a senior official from the administration revealed that India would be signing the Artemis Accords, which uphold an international initiative for space exploration that would benefit all parties. Now, finally India has signed causing jitters in Chinese leadership.

China views the Artemis Accords—the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and the foundation of international law governing space exploration—as the USA’s attempt to take control of outer space. So, India signing on the dotted line of this agreement would only work to further provoke the already volatile relations between the two countries. The Artemis Accords are a set of principles, guidelines and best practices for ensuring the safe and sustainable exploration of Mars, the Moon and beyond. They were developed by NASA in 2020 and are open to all countries and private companies interested in participating in the Artemis program. (IPA Service)

(The author is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst)

