Narendra Modi Has Declared Himself As Prime Minister For The Third Time

By Sushil Kutty

Is it confidence or overconfidence? Narendra Modi has declared himself Prime Minister for the third time. But even the thought of a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for setting up more suicide helplines across India. Is there a way out, will the people of India be able to gird up for the inevitable?

The uncanny thing is that Modi looks and sounds confident. What is he hiding up his sleeves? Already millions of Indians have surrendered citizenship and fled to Dubai, New York and London. Even Burkina Faso is an option. A third consecutive Modi term will mean a whole number of bad things.

Modi wants the Nobel Peace Prize. And he is banking on the Pasmanda Muslim to get for himself a third term and the Nobel. The bait is India will be the third largest economy during Modi’s third term which sounds right and tempting for the BJP IT Cell and to Modi bhakts overseas.

Modi believes free rations for 81 crore Indians and homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana plus scholarships for Muslim youth will fetch him the third term, making up for a 10 percent erosion of Hindu votes. Modi calculates on his fingertips and he believes gas can be generated from gutters.

Yes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delusions. He is also an expert on astronomy and is a sky-gazer. When IAF aircraft went on the Balakote air strikes, Modi took an active part by claiming cloud cover gave protection to the Mirage 2000 jet-fighter. Modi is the favourite of youth who take Mudra loans to put up pakora kiosks for earning a living.

Simpleton Narendra Modi cannot forget his teakettle days. A third term for Modi will spell the end of the EVM because Modi wants to be PM forever. The Election Commission might as well take a vacation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our friendly neighbourhood authoritarian.

BJP MPs eat out of Modi’s hands. A third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises more Modi than the nation can stomach. PM Modi on July 26 said India will be the third largest economy during his third term. It does not bother anybody because Narendra Modi has everybody of note in his pocket.

Modi is seeking votes using the development plank. During his second Modi term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned Lakshadweep into an outpost of Gujarat, irrevocably changing the archipelago’s natural character. Modi is aiming for 400 Lok Sabha seats to turn India into his handiwork. In the process change the way of life. Modi says “think big” but his “think big” is transforming India in grotesque ways.

How in spite of “Manipur” can someone talk of a third term is beyond a lot of people’s understanding. Modi is speaking as if Manipur never happened. For Modi living in denial is familiar territory – the man is immune to criticism. On the contrary Modi thrives in such contrary situations.

A third term for Modi should be opposed with every vote. The “Islamification” of India has never been so immaculate as during Modi’s second term. Modi is seeking a third term and he says India will be a developed nation in 25 years. However, a triple term for Modi will be in the background of Hindu votes consolidating and shifting to new Hindu parties.

The Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal (ESBD), for instance, has opened its Delhi office and intends to contest the 2024 general elections. The Hindutva vote-bank of the BJP is impatient and does not care if Modi gets a Nobel or not. The ESBD has a 7-point programme including declaring Muslims as a non-minority.

A third term of Narendra Modi will fuel ESBD’s growth and expansion. Hindus are drifting away from the BJP and it is common to hear ‘Maulana Modi” at BJP gatherings. Whether or not the BJP IT Cell can turn the tide for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is something being discussed amongst calls to disband the BJP IT Cell.

The truth is Modi is living in a make-believe castle. A third term for Modi is not as easy as it sounds. Modi’s statement of India becoming a “developed nation” with “nation first, and citizen first” does not register with voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have a tunnel vision. A third term for Modi is his own delusion. He does not see the Hindu vote-bank leaving and the Pasmanda vote-bank caught up between staying loyal to faith or betraying and voting for Modi.(IPA Service)

