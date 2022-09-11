National Taiwan Normal University celebrates its centennial anniversary

Administrative Building Completed in 1928, this Gothic-style building has been the school’s main administrative center for the last one hundred years.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 8 September 2022 – 2022 marks the centennial anniversary of National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) and the university has held a series of celebration activities with the themes of Cohesion, Culture, Commitment, and Legacy.

Characterized by both tradition and innovation, NTNU has long been recognized as one of Taiwan’s elite institutions of higher education. Founded in 1922 during the Japanese regime, it was first known as Taihoku High School before being renamed as Taiwan Provincial Teachers College in 1946, and subsequently restructured as a comprehensive university in 1994. Today, NTNU is a general university, educating students in a wide range of fields.

With three campuses in Taipei City and New Taipei City, NTNU offers 63 academic subjects in nine degree-granting colleges. As it approaches its centennial, drawing on its longstanding commitment to excellence in education, the University offers exceptional learning environments in its Colleges of Liberal Arts, Science and Engineering, Social Sciences and Management. A recognized leader in Fine Arts, Music and Sports, NTNU is also the home of one of the top Colleges of Education in Taiwan with a growing influence across Asia and beyond.

The internationally renowned Mandarin Training Center is also located at NTNU. Each year approximately 1,800 students from over 70 countries take part in language courses offered by the Mandarin Training Center. Through rigorous disciplinary and interdisciplinary studies and a wide range of extra-curricular activities, students in NTNU are able to nurture their talents, and develop skills and attitudes required for achieving success in the 21st century.

NTNU’s mission to nurture individuals who are critical thinkers and who are prepared to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world has attracted thousands of talented students and scholars from Taiwan and abroad. In line with the government’s 2030 national bilingual policy, international students now comprise 11% of the student body, making NTNU the most international campus in Taiwan.

Throughout its long history, NTNU has always been committed to academic excellence and this is reflected in the many influential educators and researchers that have studied at NTNU over the years. As NTNU celebrates its centennial anniversary, the University will continue to stand as a shining beacon in Taiwanese society for another century to come.

NTNU Website：https://en.ntnu.edu.tw/

NTNU Centennial Celebration activites：https://100.ntnu.edu.tw/index.php/en/events_en/

Hashtag: #NationalTaiwanNormalUniversity #NTNU

