NC with INDIA Bloc, Ladakh in seat sharing talks: Omar
India Politics
NC with INDIA Bloc, Ladakh in seat sharing talks: Omar

Discussion on who will fight in the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat will be held during the talks on the seat-sharing arrangement of the INDIA bloc for next year’s general elections, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah said Saturday while asserting that his party is with the opposition alliance.

Responding to a question about a pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and Congress after the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil election, he said, “You do not have an assembly…. so the road starts and ends here.”

“We are in the INDIA alliance. When there will be a talk of seat sharing, definitely this (Ladakh parliamentary seat) will come up for discussion,” said Abdullah, who is on a two-day campaign here in support of NC candidates for the October 4 LAHDC-Kargil election.

The NC and the Congress are fighting the election together.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said his party supported Congress in the 2019 parliamentary elections but lost the seat to BJP.

Abdullah alleged that he had to leave his security at the Zero Point en-route to Kargil and Drass to address the public meeting on the directions of the authorities.

He said this was his third visit to Kargil after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories – Ladakh and J&K.

“This is the first time that I had to leave my security at Zero Point. I do not have any grudge as I know they (BJP) are panicking. I know the people are with us and we have full faith in the Almighty.”

With inputs from News18

The post NC with INDIA Bloc, Ladakh in seat sharing talks: Omar first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

