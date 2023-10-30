logo
HomeIndia PoliticsNCP team seeks governor’s intervention in quota stir
India Politics
0 likes

NCP team seeks governor’s intervention in quota stir

ncp activists stage protests against maha minister abdul sattar over remark against mp supriya sule

A delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais urging him to direct the state government to intervene in the quota agitation by the Maratha community.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation comprised NCP working president Supriya Sule, state NCP chief Jayant Patil, and party leader Jitendra Awhad.

Jayant Patil said leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will meet the governor again on Monday.

“We demand that the Maratha community be given reservation at the earliest. The Governor must speak to the state and central governments in this regard. We urged the Governor to communicate with the Centre about the situation. There are many committees set up but no firm decision has been taken,” Patil posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Maratha community has been staging protests seeking reservation in the government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The agitation intensified after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders.

Jarange has announced that fast-unto-death protests will begin in villages across Maharashtra from Sunday if the state government fails to act on the pending demand of the Maratha community.

The Maharashtra government’s stated position is that it is committed to granting the reservation to the Maratha community which stands legal scrutiny.

With inputs from News18

The post NCP team seeks governor’s intervention in quota stir first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
KPMG Welcomes Hong Kong’s Tax-related and Talent Policies: A Step in the Right Direction // Prime Minister Has A Challenging Task In Ensuring Safe Return Of Navy Officers From Qatar // Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security // 【Sustainable Chic in Action】 Unveiling Hong Kong as the International Hub of Sustainable Fashion: Spectacular Two-Day Event Showcases Unmatched Lineup // India To Become $30-Trillion Economy By 2047: NITI Draft Vision Document // Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security // NCP team seeks governor’s intervention in quota stir // President Biden’s Bear Hug Of Israel’s Netanyahu Is A Double-Edged Sword // SP-Cong agree to call truce in INDIA interest // Kharge completes first year on a high note // Modi cancels campaign trip to Mizoram // Cessation Of Israel-Hamas Hostilities Is The Need Of The Hour // Amit Shah Facing Angry Crowds During Poll Campaign In Madhya Pradesh // UAE Rulers condole with King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salman // Indian Railways Urgently Needs A Full-Time Minister // 30 relatives of leaders in fray in Rajasthan polls // Govt Asks All Private Companies To Demat Shares By September 2024 // How Hamas’ Militants Successfully Hoodwinked Israelis By Using Hardwired Phones? // SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops // Kenanga Investors Launches Asia Pacific ex Japan Focused Fund //