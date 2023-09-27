New agreements reached in the Western Transportation and Logistics Hub construction

The Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEDC) and the logistics integrator Rusatom Cargo (a part of the ROSATOM group) signed a cooperation agreement for the construction of the Western Transportation and Logistics Hub (WHUB) on the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western HUB in the Murmansk region is the infrastructural basis of the the Eurasian Container Transit (EACT) project along with a similar hub in Vladivostok. It will help to create the first regular Arctic line for containerized cargo sea transit between the eastern and western parts of Eurasia via the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The WHUB is planned to transship cargo between specialized ice-class container ships and non-ice-class vessels.

“A regular container line through the NSR will allow participants in global trade to increase flexibility and variability of delivery routes. The Western transportation and logistics hub is an important component of the projected container line. Given the complexity and scale of the project, cooperation with the Far East and Arctic Corporation is an important factor in the successful launch of a key element of the future container line,” Alexey Levitsky, Director General of ZTLU LLC, said.

The terminal consists of two deep-water berths that are designed to receive vessels with a capacity of up to 6,000 TEU. It will be equipped with modern high-performance equipment. The estimated throughput capacity of the Western HUB will be about 10 million tons per year.

“The development of the Russian Arctic and the NSR is impossible without the creation of new-generation transshipment ports while taking into account the preservation of marine ecosystems. The WHUB project aimed at transshipment of cargo from ice-class container ships to conventional vessels and vice versa will allow solving a whole range of problems – from economic to environmental. FEDC will support ROSATOM’s logistics integrator in implementing the project – from working out infrastructure support to establishing effective interaction with development institutions and other potential partners”, Nikolay Zapryagaev, Director General of FEDC, commented.

ROSATOM is developing its logistics business, including the Eurasian Container Transit (EACT) project, aimed at creating a sea transit containerized cargo transportation service between the eastern and western parts of Eurasia via the Northern Sea Route.

The Northern Sea Route as an additional transport corridor may become a new route for global logistics that may increase sustainability of the global supply chain and have a positive impact on the world trade. The development of the route can be ensured by establishing regular freight traffic, building new nuclear icebreakers and upgrading the relevant infrastructure.

Also published on Medium.