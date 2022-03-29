New index launched for ADX

Arabian Post Staff

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and FTSE Russell have partnered to develop the

FTSE ADX 15 Index, a benchmark blue chip measure that will support ADX’s recently

launched derivatives market and the creation of ETFs and other index-tracking investment

vehicles.

Also known as the FADX 15, the benchmark index will be launched on March 30 and will

include the largest and most liquid 15 companies on the ADX, carefully selected using a

combination of free float adjusted market capitalization and median daily trading value.

The creation of the FADX 15 is the first in a suite of co-branded indices being developed by

ADX and FTSE Russell and closely follows the announcement of the new FTSE ADX sector

indices that leverage the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), a global industry

classification standard.

ADX’s partnership with FTSE Russell is the first of its kind in the region. As part of the

exchange’s ambitious strategy launched last year to attract more international investors and

enhance liquidity, ADX has broadened its asset class offerings, including the introduction of

single stock futures in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FADX 15 will be used as the basis for

the launch of new index products on ADX during the course of this year.

Also published on Medium.