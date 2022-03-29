New index launched for ADX

Arabian Post Staff
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and FTSE Russell have partnered to develop the
FTSE ADX 15 Index, a benchmark blue chip measure that will support ADX’s recently
launched derivatives market and the creation of ETFs and other index-tracking investment
vehicles.
Also known as the FADX 15, the benchmark index will be launched on March 30 and will
include the largest and most liquid 15 companies on the ADX, carefully selected using a
combination of free float adjusted market capitalization and median daily trading value.
The creation of the FADX 15 is the first in a suite of co-branded indices being developed by
ADX and FTSE Russell and closely follows the announcement of the new FTSE ADX sector
indices that leverage the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), a global industry
classification standard.
ADX’s partnership with FTSE Russell is the first of its kind in the region. As part of the
exchange’s ambitious strategy launched last year to attract more international investors and
enhance liquidity, ADX has broadened its asset class offerings, including the introduction of
single stock futures in the fourth quarter of 2021. The FADX 15 will be used as the basis for
the launch of new index products on ADX during the course of this year.
