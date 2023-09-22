NFT collection ‘Pursuit’ sold out

In a groundbreaking fusion of art, technology, and speed, Bybit successfully launched their second digital art collection, “Pursuit,” in collaboration with renowned digital artist Per Kristian Stoveland and Oracle Red Bull Racing. The limited-edition NFT collection, consisting of 200 unique pieces, saw a swift sell-out within just one hour, generating a staggering 74.5 ETH ($168,434) in sales during a Dutch auction held on September 20, 2023.

The release of “Pursuit” was impeccably timed to coincide with the Japan Grand Prix and was exclusively accessible to holders of the original Velocity Pass NFT. Within the first 24 hours of its launch, “Pursuit” generated an astonishing 106 ETH ($113,433) in secondary market sales, further cementing its status as a sought-after digital masterpiece.

Per Kristian Stoveland, the artistic genius behind “Pursuit,” is a generative artist originating from Oslo, Norway. The collection, which is part of the revolutionary Velocity Series, ingeniously captures the sheer power and velocity of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB19 race car through a mesmerizing display of light streaks tearing across barren landscapes, creating a captivating dance of dust. The Velocity Series is curated in collaboration with AOI, a foundation dedicated to emerging art and technology.

Anndy Lian, Head of Partnerships at Bybit, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,

The Velocity Series serves as a platform for the convergence of cutting-edge innovation and artistic expression, providing art enthusiasts, collectors, and racing enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to engage with this dynamic fusion of art and racing data.

Bybit, founded in 2018, ranks among the top cryptocurrency exchanges globally, offering a professional trading platform renowned for its ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer support, and multilingual community assistance. The exchange proudly partners with Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

