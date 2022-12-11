Niigata Fair Held at Hong Kong Omusubi* Chain Store hana-musubi

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – The Niigata Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is running a promotion for Niigata rice in various countries worldwide with the aim of making the delicious flavor of Niigata rice grown in the blessings of snow more well known overseas.

In Hong Kong, in partnership with JETRO and Hyakunousha International Limited, a Niigata Fair is being held in all stores of hana-musubi, a chain of Omusubi stores, from December 1 to December 7, 2022, selling Omusubi in a collaboration with produce from Niigata.

※”Omusubi” is the type of rice ball sold at hana-musubi.

■ About Niigata, Japan’s leading rice producing region

Niigata Prefecture is a prefecture located in central Japan. It is one of the areas with the greatest snowfall in Japan, and snow extends as far as the eye can see every winter. Cultivation of rice utilizing the climate such as the meltwater and fertile soil has long flourished, and it produces the most rice in Japan (as of 2021). The delicious flavor of the rice is highly acclaimed, and Niigata is renowned in Japan and overseas as the leading rice producing area of Japan.

Through this initiative, rice from Niigata, which has a deep-rooted history and culture of rice production, will be delivered to consumers in Hong Kong with reliable technological capability and the passion of the producers.

■ About the Niigata Fair

The Niigata Fair is being run in all stores of hana-musubi, a chain of Omusubi stores in Hong Kong, from December 1 (Thu) until December 7 (Wed), 2022. hana-musubi is an Omusubi chain using Japanese rice operating mainly in Hong Kong, and has rising popularity on Hong Kong dining tables, reaching 100 stores at the end of last year.

For a limited period during the fair, the company will sell Omusubi using Koshihikari rice, which has been supported as the top brand of Niigata rice for many years, that was freshly harvested in 2022, and Kanzuri, a fermented condiment from Niigata that smooths the spiciness of hot peppers by placing them on snow, as a filling for the first time.

In addition to store decorations during the fair, there are also plans to distribute a limited number of “Kakitane” snacks representative on Niigata as novelties to let you taste the appeal of Niigata with your own eyes and mouth. Please take this opportunity to have a taste of Niigata.

Overview of the Fair

■ Name: hana-musubi Niigata Fair

■ Period: December 1 (Thu) – 7 (Wed), 2022

■ Locations: All hana-musubi stores of Hyakunousha International Limited

■ Inquiries about the Niigata Fair

Hyakunousha International Limited Cally Chow

TEL： (852) 9128-4131

FAX：(852)2169-3355

Email：[email protected]

