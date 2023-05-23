logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaNo deal for CM term sharing in Karnataka: Clarification
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

No deal for CM term sharing in Karnataka: Clarification

karnataka cm latest news siddaramaiah shivakumar congress 1 168440130216x9 2

Siddaramaiah will be the Karnataka chief minister for five years, said senior Congress leader M B Patil, adding that there is no power sharing agreement.

“Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years. If there was a power sharing agreement, senior leaders would have informed. There is no 30-month power sharing proposal. If there was such an agreement, KC Venugopal would have told us,” Patil said on Monday.

A report in The Sunday Guardian had two days ago stated that there is no truth to the claims being made that the Chief Minister’s post will be rotated between the two top leaders, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

The report quoted its source as saying, “The issue has been settled. It’s the people’s mandate. Elected MLAs have reposed their faith in Siddaramaiah. He is a man of magnanimity. He is Mr Clean in Indian politics. There are no allegations, no corruption charges against him. There is no nepotism also. He is Obama (former US President Barack Obama) of Indian politics.”

Many in the Congress had earlier claimed that the CM’s post will be shared by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for 30 months each, besides the latter continuing as KPCC president till next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The Sunday Guardian quoted political scientist and psephologist Sandeep Shastri as saying: “This was expected (Shivakumar staking claim for the chief ministership) as DKS was jockeying for the best bargain. And he got it.”

“What I have called 1+1+1, deputy CM, choice of portfolios, and continuation as KPCC president. This will be an interesting partnership which will need to be consciously nurtured and kept on track,” he was further quoted.

Former journalist and political analyst Tyagaraj Sharma, however, is of the opinion that the fight for the CM post between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar could “flare up anytime”.

“It is difficult to predict the time frame but definitely for some time the truce will prevail but this is a simmering discontent. This can flare up anytime. I definitely suspect that it is not going to be governed smoothly at this point of time. Even in the Lok Sabha elections, if the Congress does not do well in the Lok Sabha elections, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will blame each other for the debacle,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

The problem will not end with the announcement of Siddaramaiah being the CM for five years, experts said. The report quoted political analysts as saying that the second round of problems will start with the formation of the cabinet and the distribution of portfolios.

Tyagaraj Sharma was further quoted as saying that the tussle will be on distribution of portfolios as well because every community would like to have a piece of the cake and it would not be possible for any government to ensure that everybody is happy.

With inputs from News18

The post No deal for CM term sharing in Karnataka: Clarification first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
8 fabulous things to do in Dubai this week: May 22 to May 25 // AAP ‘maha rally’ in June against Centre’s ordinance // Uneasy Lies Beneath BJP’s Sweep In UP Mayoral Elections // All aboard: A luxurious new ‘rail cruise’ will soon take you across the emirates // Tickets for Bryan Adams in Dubai are now on sale // Sheikh Mohammed reveals best and worst rated UAE government services // No deal for CM term sharing in Karnataka: Clarification // Extreme weather caused two million deaths, cost $4 trillion over last 50 years // Watch: Sheikh Hamdan wishes his twins on their 2nd birthday // Newman Capital Invests in Web3 Gaming Wallet Infrastructure Startup Openfort // SAD alleges Mann govt witch hunt to cover up failures // Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE // Al Ain Zoo hosts evening running race in celebration of Endangered Species Day // The Club teams up with Asia’s leading dining platform Chope // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 23 May 2023 // UAE weather: Orange alert issued with heavy rain and dusty conditions // UAE Press: Rayyanah Barnawi’s space journey won’t be the last for an Arab woman // You will see a rare celestial event in the night sky tonight // It Is Strange, Even After One Month Of Dharna, WFI President Is Moving Free // Update: Dubai Floating Bridge closure extended until further notice //