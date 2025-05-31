Nvidia Chief Sounds Alarm Over China’s AI Surge Amid U.S. Export Controls

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has issued a stark warning that U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductors are inadvertently accelerating China’s progress in artificial intelligence , potentially undermining America’s technological leadership.

Huang contends that the sanctions, intended to curb China’s access to cutting-edge AI chips, have instead galvanized Chinese firms to develop domestic alternatives. “The Chinese competitors have evolved,” Huang remarked, highlighting Huawei’s rapid advancements. He emphasized that companies like Tencent are significantly enhancing their capabilities annually, indicating a swift narrowing of the technological gap.

The U.S. government’s export controls, initiated in October 2022, aimed to limit China’s access to advanced computing and semiconductor manufacturing items, citing national security concerns. These measures have restricted Nvidia from selling its high-performance AI chips, such as the Hopper series, to Chinese firms. Consequently, Nvidia anticipates an $8 billion revenue loss in the current quarter due to the curbs, following a $4.5 billion charge in the previous quarter.

Despite these setbacks, Nvidia reported a 69% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $44.1 billion in the first quarter. This surge is attributed to global demand for AI infrastructure, with significant growth observed in markets like the Middle East and Taiwan. However, the loss of the Chinese market, previously accounting for a substantial portion of Nvidia’s sales, poses a significant challenge.

Huang criticized the underlying assumption of U.S. policy that China lacks the capability to produce advanced AI chips. “That assumption was always questionable, and now it’s clearly wrong,” he stated, noting that China’s AI ecosystem is rapidly maturing. He warned that shielding Chinese chipmakers from U.S. competition only strengthens them abroad and weakens America’s position.

The impact of U.S. sanctions has been profound. Nvidia’s market share in China has plummeted from 95% before 2022 to 50% currently. In response, the company is developing a variant of its Blackwell AI chip tailored for the Chinese market, aiming to comply with export regulations while maintaining a presence in the region.

Chinese companies have seized the opportunity to fill the void left by U.S. firms. Huawei, for instance, has made significant strides in AI hardware, reportedly outperforming Nvidia in certain benchmarks despite using less sophisticated chips. Similarly, Cambricon Technologies has experienced a resurgence, achieving its first-ever quarterly profit and seeing a 383% rise in shares in 2024, driven by increased domestic demand for AI processors.

The broader implications of these developments are significant. China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative, aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in key technologies, has gained momentum. The country has achieved global leadership in several sectors, including electric vehicles and solar panels, and is rapidly closing the gap in others.