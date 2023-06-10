Odisha train tragedy points to govt’s moral bankruptcy

Girish Linganna

The cries ae silenced. The dust has settled. The blood stains have all but faded! But there is a growing concern among the people of this country that the triple train tragedy in Odisha—one of the worst disasters since the Bihar train accident on June 6, 1981—which took the lives of nearly 300 people and left hundreds more injured is a result of the ruling dispensation’s ‘moral bankruptcy’.

The BJP government at the Centre has been criticized for its inept handling of the situation—its abject failure in putting the proper safety standards in place before the accident and its negligible, almost inhumane, response to the plight of those directly affected by the tragedy—the dead, the injured and the bereaved families. There are several reasons why people are making this connection.

First, the accident could have been prevented if the government had taken the necessary precautions. For instance, the government could have installed more safety features on the tracks, or it could have increased the frequency of line inspections.

On Sunday, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, declared that the root of the disaster was the alteration that took place during the electronic interlocking. This term is used to refer to a complicated signalling system that was created to avert train collisions by regulating their course on the rails. Vaishnaw attributed the train accident to the Point Machine and electronic interlocking system, which is a security measure designed to stop trains from colliding. He went on to detail that the electronic interlocking system had malfunctioned, causing the unfortunate event.

Questions are being asked about the Coromandel Express train’s collision with the goods train, as it was a straightforward incident of the signalling system not functioning properly. Signals are the primary directions for locomotive drivers to travel at the highest possible speed on the track. This means that station masters inform the engine operators to regulate, progress, or halt by means of the signal.

Prior to the accident, the Coromandel Express was authorized to reach a maximum speed of 130 kmph through the station. If any halt was needed after the green light was given, the station master had to switch the signal to either red or yellow. Yet, how did the train mistakenly enter the loop line holding a stationary goods train?

The rail systems of India, which were constructed by the British rulers of the past, are among the oldest in the world. Every day, the Railways transports up to 25 million people, with around 19,000 trains running through more than 7,000 stations. Even though the government has taken steps to enhance safety, several hundred rail accidents still take place annually. It is said that the absence of investing money into modernizing the current rail infrastructure for passenger safety and convenience has only added to the difficulties the network is already facing.

Despite the Railways obtaining new trains and offering passenger fares with a substantial amount of public subsidy, the tracks in India have been neglected for a prolonged period due to a lack of maintenance. The metal tracks, which stretch and shrink depending on the temperature, were not designed to handle the speed of modern-day trains that crisscross the nation. A number of railway bridges and tunnels are very weak and need urgent replacement.

In 2021, an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India discovered that derailment was primarily caused by inadequate track maintenance. Mechanical faults and defects in wagons were the next leading causes. The 2021 report pointed out that derailments could be caused by an extended work period for train drivers due to understaffing.

Second, the government has been slow to respond to the needs of the victims. Many people are still missing and those who have been found are in need of food, water and shelter. The government has not done enough to provide these basic necessities.

Third, the government has been insensitive to the suffering of the victims. Some officials have gone on record with insensitive remarks about the accident and the government has not done enough to comfort, or console, the victims’ families.

The Odisha train accident is a reminder of the importance of safety and compassion. The ruling BJP government has failed to live up to its responsibilities in both of these areas. This is why many are terming this a case of ‘moral bankruptcy’.

Here are some specific examples of how the BJP government has been criticized for its handling of the Odisha train accident:

Slow response to the accident: It took several hours for the government to send in rescue workers and, by that time, many people had already died

It took several hours for the government to send in rescue workers and, by that time, many people had already died Mismanaging the relief effort: There have been reports of food and water shortages and of people being turned away from relief camps

There have been reports of food and water shortages and of people being turned away from relief camps Lack of transparency in relief efforts: More importantly, the government has not released information about the number of people who died in the accident and neither the names of the victims

The BJP government has defended its handling of the Odisha train disaster. The government has said that it did everything it could to save lives and that it is providing the necessary assistance to the victims. However, the government’s critics say that the government’s actions speak louder than its words!

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst)

