HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 July 2022 –One Storage, a subsidiary of the Group listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1997, Soundwill Holdings Limited (stock code: 00878). One Storage has been providing excellent and professional mini-storage service ( 迷你倉 ) since 2018, which facilitates clients to fulfill their storage needs for life style and space.

Recently, One Storage expanded progressively in which the number of branches had grown to 32, covering the Island, Kowloon and New Territories. Handy and thoughtful storage services will thus be provided to more customers.

Coping with the market needs and consumption pattern under pandemic, One Storage has developed an AI App to boost service quality by providing the customers and staff much easier mini-storage management. The company has also integrated their database to allow customers to virtually visit branches and pay on the Internet, which saves their time.

Beside developing AI Apps technology, One Storage highly prioritizes the safety of customers and their properties. The storage facility is equipped with the design and fire safety devices that comply with the latest regulatory guidelines. Uninterruptible power supply is also available to prevent accidents from unstable supply of the building or district. Branches are also equipped with intelligent security system to enhance their privacy and security level.

One Storage provides a series of offers, including referral reward from existing customer and 40% off discount. Various payment methods including EPS, cheque, credit card, FPS and WeChat Pay are accepted. The company also provides exclusive interest-free installment, which allows our customers to free up their space by a few hundred dollars and enjoy a modern lifestyle.

Website: https://onestorage.com.hk/en



Hashtag: #OneStorage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.