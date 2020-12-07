Recently, starting in March, many offline casinos were shut down due to the global pandemic. They have started to recover but due to the huge amount of people, it has become harder for casinos to control everything. Recently, Nevada casino decreased their capacity from 50% to 25% due to the global pandemic.

With that being said, the rise of online gambling is increasing tremendously. It’s safe to play casino. In fact, it’s a better way using which you can bet and play your hand from the comfort of your home.

The Current Situation of offline and online casino

As we mentioned, the offline casino sites are now opening again but there is a limited number of people allowed. They will have to maintain the social distancing as well as follow other orders as per the country’s law and covid-19 cases.

While some people are interested in playing offline casinos, it’s also important to know that many people don’t want to go to offline casinos due to the fear of the virus. All these have pushed the rise of online casinos to the peak.

While we were creating this guide with the experts from Exycasinos, they mentioned that they have seen a huge rise in the number of the user due to the pandemic. People want to play the casino as well as be safe.

Why People prefer Online casinos?

Online casino sites have seen huge popularity due to various reasons. The rise was seen from the lockdown. Now that the cities are starting to recover and the cases have started to decrease, people are still preferring the online casino websites over the offline ones.

There are various reasons for this. We will be seeing all of that one by one.

You can play from any device and at any place. All you need is internet connectivity.

The online casino is safe and secure.

Rules are properly maintained

You will get more games than anywhere else. Here, you can play various games starting from poker to slot games. All of these in one single place.

You can pay and deposit money from various payment methods.

Should you play at Online Casino?

The answer is Yes; you should surely play at the online casinos. They are safe and secure with numerous amount of advantages.

Nevertheless, you are also playing your part in not spreading the covid-19 virus. You can properly maintain social distancing and you are safe because you are at your home. Further, there are all the facilities available in an online casino.

Did you know, there are also live games at an online casino? You can do live online gambling from home.

The casino also provides a mobile app using which you can play games.

Final Words

To conclude, this was all about online gambling. If you want to stay safe and still gable, you can surely use the online casino to play your hard. Not to mention, you will surely find some cool games which were not present at the local casinos.