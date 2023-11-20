ONYX Hospitality Group Shines Bright at ITB Asia 2023, Unveiling Its Potential

The company is solidifying its role as a leader in the Southeast Asian hospitality industry and is collaborating with partners to advance toward sustainable growth.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 20 November 2023 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence – across Asia Pacific, catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies, actively participated in the largest travel industry trade show in Asia, ITB Asia 2023, which took place from October 25 to 27 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITB Asia, the premier business-to-business (B2B) travel and tourism trade show in Asia, gathered a multitude of prominent figures within the regional tourism sector. ONYX Hospitality Group’s participation in ITB Asia 2023 presented a valuable opportunity to extend its business network and fortify partnerships. These partnerships aim to collectively stimulate and propel the region’s tourism industry towards steady and sustainable growth.

Participating in this event enabled ONYX Hospitality Group to share its vision of success with fellow industry leaders. This exchange focused on ensuring the quality and standards of hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments within the network, as well as discussing strategies for enhancing and expanding investments in the hospitality business. All these efforts are aimed to solidify its position as “The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia.”

Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, shared his thoughts on the company’s involvement in ITB Asia 2023, stating, “Our aim is to showcase our unwavering commitment to establishing benchmarks in the hospitality sector and our ongoing expansion within the region. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, ONYX Hospitality Group is not only dedicated to delivering an exceptional guest experience but is also deeply committed to fostering sustainable growth in terms of business, society, and the environment by employing a diverse range of strategies and activities. Furthermore, we are in a constant state of development as we strive to establish a leadership position in the MICE market, which encompasses Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions. Simultaneously, in another facet of our operations, we persistently extend our investments to foster growth, even in the face of intense competition within the Southeast Asian hotel industry.”

During this event, Mr. Yuthachai had the privilege of being a distinguished guest on the MICE Leaders’ Panel, where he shared insights and expertise on the topic “The Power of Many – Collaborations for Success in the MICE Ecosystem.” This panel discussion took place on October 25th.

As part of its key strategies, ONYX Hospitality Group has introduced an approach aimed at establishing connections with industry partners, emphasizing a profound commitment to a ‘Tailored Approach to Hospitality.’ This approach has been central to their business development and serves as a guiding principle in their collaborations with partners and alliances over the past period. As a result, the company has gained the trust of esteemed trade partners, both on a domestic and international scale, fostering their successful and sustainable business ventures.

Presently, ONYX Hospitality Group oversees the management of 44 hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments across Thailand, Malaysia, China including Hong Kong, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Laos. These properties fall under the banner of four main brands, namely Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, all of which are renowned regionally and globally.

The company has outlined plans to expand its investments to encompass over 50 properties by 2025, with a further target of reaching 70 properties by 2028. In the forthcoming years, particularly between 2023 and 2024, the focus will be on investment opportunities within Southeast Asia, specifically in key markets like Thailand and Malaysia. Furthermore, the company is actively exploring prospects in markets such as Hong Kong, while also venturing into new territories like Indonesia and Singapore. This strategic expansion aims to drive consistent and substantial growth throughout the entire region.

Exciting developments are underway for ONYX Hospitality Group in 2023 with the opening of Amari Raaya Maldives, which welcomed its first guests in Q3 2023, and the eagerly anticipated Amari Colombo Sri Lanka set to open its doors in 2024. Additionally, the group has a further 9 properties in the pipeline, encompassing all three core brands: Amari, OZO, and Shama.

The MICE business, comprising Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, holds a significant place in the strategic priorities of ONYX Hospitality Group. It is recognised as a key pillar for the company’s rapid growth. During ITB Asia 2023, ONYX Hospitality Group made a deliberate effort to showcase services and facilities adhering to international standards. This commitment ensures the seamless and modern organisation of MICE events, ensuring their success as intended.

Mr. Yuthachai highlighted the significance of the MICE business dimension presented at the event, stating, ‘It is widely recognised that the MICE business is gaining considerable momentum in the Asia Pacific region. At ITB Asia 2023, ONYX Hospitality Group was, therefore, gearing up for a confident entry into the MICE market. We actively showcased our affiliated hotels and resorts, emphasising comprehensive and high-standard services and facilities tailored for MICE activities. This approach captured the attention of MICE entrepreneurs. We are moving forward with full force to capitalise on this opportunity, aiming to deliver an impressive experience in organising MICE events for organisers and meeting planners throughout Asia.

At ITB Asia 2023, ONYX Hospitality Group showcased a special highlight—the unveiling of the newly renovated and rebranded Amari Bangkok. This launch symbolises the essence of being a hub, akin to the heart of a bustling city that never sleeps, much like the vibrant energy of Bangkok. Building on a legacy of over 30 years as an iconic landmark in the heart of the business district, the newly renovated Amari Bangkok maintains a commitment to excellence in both location and service. Guided by the concept of ‘Brighten Your World,’ the hotel stands ready to greet visitors with a vibrant display of colour and vitality. This mirrors the brand’s mission to provide guests with life’s joyful moments.

The relaunch of Amari Bangkok Hotel brings a refreshed aesthetic to its rooms, featuring contemporary decor and upgraded amenities. Additionally, to accommodate diverse guest preferences, the hotel has introduced a range of new restaurants. An exciting addition to the offerings is ‘maai spa,’ a premium spa with a unique concept inspired by Thai silk, set to commence services at Amari Bangkok Hotel in 2024. This transformation is driven by the goal of establishing Amari Bangkok Hotel as a premier destination for travellers, catering to those seeking a tranquil retreat, embarking on business travel, or engaging in MICE-related activities.

Amari Bangkok Hotel goes beyond providing complete convenience. Offering 19 versatile spaces for meetings, seminars, and MICE events, including the well-decorated, spacious grand ballroom, it stands out as one of the top choices for hosting such gatherings in the heart of Bangkok.

In addition to Amari Bangkok Hotel, ONYX Hospitality Group offers an array of exceptional projects in MICE organizing services and leisure travel. Notable mentions include Amari Don Muang Hotel, Amari Pattaya, Amari SPICE Penang, Amari Kuala Lumpur, and more. These offerings were showcased at ITB Asia 2023, emphasising the group’s commitment to delivering a wonderful guest experience and driving sustainable, positive growth in a dynamically competitive market.

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

https://www.onyx-hospitality.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ONYX Hospitality Group