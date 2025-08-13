Open-Source AGI Network ‘The GRID’ Debuts

Sentient has rolled out The GRID, an open-source network for artificial general intelligence enabling developers to build, share and monetise AI agents. The launch introduces a decentralised alternative to closed AI platforms such as OpenAI, offering token-based monetisation and interoperability across Web2, Web3 and multiple blockchain ecosystems.

At launch, The GRID presents over 40 AI agents, 50 data sources and more than 10 distinct models. Developers gain access through Sentient Chat, allowing them to integrate tools such as Napkin, a generative graphics engine, and Exa, a search service, while deploying blockchain-linked agents across platforms including Base, Polygon and Arbitrum.

Himanshu Tyagi, a co-founder of Sentient, described The GRID as “the world’s largest collection of open-source intelligence, and the economic rails that allow it to scale.” He emphasised that it is not merely a “better app store for AI” but foundational infrastructure aimed at making open-source AI viable over the long term.

A standout feature of the network is its interoperability: agents within The GRID can share memory and coordinate tasks in real time. This aims to mitigate fragmentation in enterprise AI, where disconnected “assistant” systems often struggle to communicate effectively.

Earlier this year, Sentient secured approximately $85 million in seed funding co-led by Founders Fund, Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures, underlining investor confidence in its mission to create a community-owned, open-source AGI ecosystem.

The company’s broader strategy centres on the Open, Monetisable, Loyal framework, a cryptographic incentive model designed to ensure AI models are open, monetisable by contributors and remain loyal to their communities. Sentient’s protocol supports tokenisation, model fingerprinting and revenue sharing, all governed through decentralized mechanisms including DAOs.

In a significant development reinforcing The GRID’s commitment to secure and trustworthy AI, Sentient has partnered with Billions, a token-based digital identity verification platform. The partnership aims to embed sybil-resistant, reputation-based trust mechanisms into the agent economy, ensuring The GRID serves real users and not bots or malicious actors. Himanshu Tyagi noted the necessity of such a system for safe and equitable AI deployment.

Sentient’s vision stands in marked contrast to the closed-source AGI systems championed by major tech firms. It posits AGI as a network of specialised intelligences—agents and models built by the community—going beyond centralised control to foster a decentralised AI economy.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity. ADVERTISEMENT