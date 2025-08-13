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du and Huawei Activate Live 5G-A Network in UAE

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

du has initiated live deployment of 5G-Advanced technology on its network, becoming the first operator in the region—and marking the United Arab Emirates as the first country—to roll out this next-generation capability in cooperation with Huawei. This accomplishment underscores du’s ambition to pioneer telecommunications innovation and strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure.

The rollout centres on the Dual Band Active Antenna Unit, operating simultaneously in the 3.7 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands. Conceived by du and realised in collaboration with Huawei, this advanced solution merges hardware consolidation with enhanced spectrum efficiency, delivers superior network performance, and significantly trims energy consumption and carbon footprint.

According to du’s chief technology officer, the deployment represents “a monumental leap forward” for both the operator and the telecom sector in the UAE. He stressed that the milestone reflects du’s dedication to offering world-class connectivity and aligns with national objectives to position the country as a global technology leader—in parallel emphasising the importance of building sustainable, future-ready networks.

From Huawei’s perspective, Felix Liu, head of its Carrier Business for the UAE, noted that the company is honoured to support this frontier in 5G-Advanced infrastructure. He described the 5G Dual Band AAU as a flagship solution delivering outstanding network performance and user experience while resonating with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

This achievement builds on du’s history in the region’s 5G evolution. In 2024, du and Huawei introduced the Middle East’s first indoor 5G-Advanced network using three-carrier aggregation alongside Huawei’s LampSite X solution, achieving peak speeds of 5.1 Gb/s in spaces such as malls, hotels, airports, and residential buildings. Prior to that, the two companies had collaborated on a “5G-Advanced Country” initiative and unveiled a 5G-A-enabled demonstration villa featuring 10 Gbps Fixed Wireless Access and XR capabilities.

Technical advances in this live deployment include more efficient use of spectrum and reduced dependence on extensive hardware—a strategic move given the growing demand for capacity and coverage. Dual-band AAUs are expected to support dense urban environments while reducing operational energy use.

This development assumes added significance against the backdrop of the UAE’s broader digital transformation objectives. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has championed advanced 5G trials, including initiatives to unlock 10 Gbps speeds with 6 GHz spectrum, in collaboration with service providers such as du.

The industry now closely watches how the live 5G-Advanced network, powered by dual-band AAUs, will impact key user segments—whether in high-density urban zones, enterprise campuses, or immersive content scenarios. Future use cases could span ultra-high-definition streaming, real-time XR, holographic conferencing, and enhanced industrial IoT applications. du and Huawei’s previous commitment, through a memorandum of understanding, to establish a joint innovation centre to drive 5G-A adoption and incubate next-generation services indicates a clear roadmap for expanding from infrastructure to ecosystem development.

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