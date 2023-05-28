logo
OPPO Brings Inspirational Moments to People through Professional Imaging Technologies at Roland-Garros 2023
OPPO Brings Inspirational Moments to People through Professional Imaging Technologies at Roland-Garros 2023
OPPO Brings Inspirational Moments to People through Professional Imaging Technologies at Roland-Garros 2023

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – Roland-Garros 2023, the must-attend clay court tennis event, takes place from May 22 to June 11 in Paris. For its fifth consecutive year as premium partner of the tournament, OPPO will once again capture inspirational moments on and off the court using its professional imaging technologies and bring them to tennis fans worldwide.
Caption

Built on a foundation of shared values, OPPO’s collaboration with Roland-Garros has brought to life the powerful connection between technology and sport, expanding the impact of this exciting sports worldwide over the past four years. OPPO has been using the top-of-the-line professional imaging technologies to capture athletes, fans, and other sparks of excitement on and off the court.

As the world’s most prestigious clay-court event, Roland-Garros is filled with inspirational moments and spirit that inspires generations of tennis fans to follow their passion with more positivity and confidence. OPPO’s own professionalism and the ability to create products with advanced technology perfectly match the professional performances seen day-in, day-out on the courts. Together with Roland-Garros, OPPO looks forward to empowering fans to better witness, experience, and share precious moments throughout the tournament and bringing the charm of the game to the world at Roland-Garros 2023.

Caption
Picture Shot on OPPO

During the tournament, OPPO will once again host the RG x OPPO Photo Gallery, showcasing inspirational moments captured by OPPO’s latest flagship smartphones including OPPO Find N2 Flip. Through the “Shot of the Day”, OPPO will also continue to bring the best shot or rally to fans through Roland-Garros’s digital platforms every day of the tournament.

With its brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead”, OPPO will work closely with Roland-Garros to bring more passion and inspiration to tennis through its world-leading devices and technologies while empowering global fans to better enjoy and participate in this year’s tournament.

Hashtag: #OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About ROLAND-GARROS

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland Garros is an unmissable event. The 2022 tournament was attended by more than 600,000 spectators and was broadcast in 223 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament’s status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

Comments

