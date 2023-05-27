logo
Featured
Emirates free hotel booking for transit passengers

emiratesd

Arabian Post Staff

Emirates Airlines has announced a special promotion offering free hotel accommodations to passengers traveling to or stopping over in Dubai for a limited time. According to the airline’s statement, the booking period for this offer is available tillJune 11, 2023.

Passengers who purchase a first-class or business-class return ticket with Emirates to Dubai, or have a stopover in the city, will be eligible for a complimentary two-night stay at 25 hours Hotel Dubai One Central. Situated near the Museum of the Future and conveniently located near DIFC, the hotel offers easy access to major attractions in the city. In addition to the free hotel stay, passengers can also enjoy a chauffeur-drive service to and from the airport.

Passengers traveling in premium economy class or economy class on Emirates Airlines are also eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai. This offer applies to all return tickets to Dubai with a minimum layover of 24 hours, for travel dates between May 26 and August 31. Novotel World Trade Centre is conveniently located within the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DWTC), providing easy access to various events and attractions in the area.

To avail of the complimentary hotel accommodations, passengers are required to make their bookings at least 96 hours prior to their arrival. Bookings can be made through emirates.com, the Emirates call centre, ticket offices, or participating travel agents.

Emirates also advised customers to retain a copy of their Emirates boarding pass as it grants them access to exclusive offers and special discounts from the airline’s partners both in Dubai and throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

