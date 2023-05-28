logo
// IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation //
IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation

Artificial intelligence trading technology turns to commercialization

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – International Genius Company (“IGC” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 0033.HK), a Hong Kong based financial institution, is pleased to announce that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a strategic cooperative framework agreement with a well-known Mainland financial institution, Datang Wealth Management Co., Ltd. (“Datang Wealth“) to establish a long-term strategic partnership.

Datang Wealth was established in the Mainland in 2011 and is currently a leading wealth management institution with a hundred billion-level management scale in Greater China, which has been honoured with awards since its establishment. For years, Datang Wealth has been committed to providing high value-added private banking services to financial institutions and ultra-high-net-worth customers with approximately 5,000 employees and tens of thousands of quality customers.

The Group believes that the establishment of a strategic partnership with Datang Wealth will be conductive to the long-term development of the Group and the interests of all shareholders. The existing quality customer network of Datang Wealth, including globally renowned and leading asset management companies, wealth management companies, financial institutions and listed companies, will be beneficial for the Group to empower its artificial intelligence trading technology in turn commercializing and turning it into a business to generate stable and considerable operating profits for the Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International Genius Company

International Genius Company is a technology-based financial institution leveraging the unique position of Hong Kong as an international financial centre connecting China and the world. The Group offers comprehensive financial products and services, including party product trading, trust or company service, financial services, advancing business, and commodities trading. The Group is committed to be a top-tier financial institution offering premium and comprehensive financial services.

