OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 , themed “Pantanal Service, Empowering Lives with Intelligence,” kicks off on July 11th (Beijing time). The contest encourages global developers to tap into Pantanal’s existing capabilities, offering intelligent living experiences for over 500 million ColorOS users worldwide by focusing on situations such as lifestyle, transportation, and entertainment.

The Pantanal Ecosystem Is Opening Up to Invite Southeast Asian Developers

Since its release, the Pantanal Comprehensively Intelligent Platform has been in collaboration with 21 eco-partners, including top companies such as Meituan, Baidu Map, Umetrip and Xiaohongshu in China, as well as Snapchat, Spotify, Zamato, and Swiggy overseas. Among them, 4 ecological partners have reached strategic cooperation in scenarios covering life services, travel, entertainment, office and other fields, meaning more than 300,000+ developers have contributed to the construction of Pantanal ecosystem.

As a part of the Pantanal innovation ecosystem, OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 is officially opened for global registration on July 11 and will last until September 15. This year’s competition will focus on Southeast Asia, aiming to find local service providers or developers in scenarios such as lifestyle services, transportation services and entertainment services, encouraging them to develop smart services in relevant scenarios, conceptualize scenarios and design interaction forms by learning the Pantanal Platform, to explore services that meet the local market in Southeast Asia.

A Comprehensive Developer Empowerment System to Enhance Development Efficiency from Multiple Dimensions

In addition to the continuation of the previous prize money system, the contest will open up the corresponding development capabilities of the Pantanal Platform and the Pantanal DevKit, including Pantanal DevFwk, Pantanal DevStudio, and supporting guidelines to help developers achieve low-cost, cross-terminal service development quickly.

Pantanal Platform has made accessible various development capabilities, including Context Awareness, Service Running, and Natural Interaction. For instance, Pantanal DevFwk may be used to transform sophisticated cross-terminal, multi-service entry points into easy-to-use interfaces. This enables each development to quickly adapt to various terminals and entry points while optimizing cross-platform operating efficiency to satisfy developers’ demands.

The brand-new Pantanal DevStudio can provide multiple business module options for developers by integrating the integrated development environment for relevant Pantanal modules, thus helping them to reduce costs and improve efficiency significantly. It also features consistent cross-platform rendering and real-time preview across multiple entry points and devices, enabling developers to obtain and validate results quickly.

In OPPO ColorOSHack 2023, developers will experience these Pantanal Platform open capabilities and Pantanal DevKits in advance while greatly improving development efficiency. A single developer is expected to accomplish service development in as little as three days and end-to-end service uploads in 30 days.

Pantanal: Comprehensively Intelligent Platform

To answer developers’ questions about the contest and guide developers in utilizing Pantanal Platform open capabilities and Pantanal DevStudio, OPPO ColorOS has arranged online event briefings and online salons for Q&A and explanations. During the final round’s device debugging phase, participants will receive technical support directly from the OPPO technical team. Additionally, the contest has invited local Southeast Asian entrepreneurs and OPPO industry experts to the final venue, where they will offer participants professional advice. It is also worth noting that the OPPO App Store will support and reward the winning works.

Furthermore, OPPO ColorOS offers complete assistance to Pantanal ecosystem developers, including year-round developer live stream (Otalk), a developer community, salon events, and a developer academy part on the open platform’s official website. More salon events, live stream, and training materials will be made available in the coming days.

OPPO ColorOSHack 2022

Join OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 to Co-create a Human-centered, Beyond-boundary Ecosystem

In the context of beyond-boundary ecosystem, OPPO ColorOS aims to provide more support for Southeast Asian developers through the contest, to lower development barriers, optimize training systems, and assist outstanding global makers in smoothly carrying out projects. A more open and dynamic Pantanal ecosystem will be established to expand the possibilities for the intelligent living experiences of over 500 million ColorOS users globally.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.