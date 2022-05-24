OPPOHack 2022 Launching in May Calls for Global Tech Talents

SHENZHEN, CHINA

Say hello to OPPOHack 2022 in collaboration with hackathon-expert HackHub . This is an international hackathon that brings together a community of tech enthusiasts and innovators to tackle real-world problems through emerging technologies — Enhanced Visualization, Efficient Computation, and Unhindered Cross-device Connection. At OPPOHack 2022, you will explore more about the latest information on ColorOS.

OPPOHack 2022 — Intelligence Linking the World

With OPPO’s vision to build a world that emphasizes user-centric ubiquitous service experience, OPPOHack aims to create seamless interconnection between people and technology. Participants coming from different backgrounds and expertise will set sail in finding innovative solutions in unhindered cross-device connection as well as user-centric intelligent services in this hackathon catered to global technical talents.

OPPOHack2022 is aligned with OPPO’s brand proposition of ‘Inspiration Ahead’, which encourages technology innovators to utilize technology to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty. Besides giving technology enthusiasts a chance to test their talent with OPPOHack 2022, OPPO has also launched the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to discover and support proposals and startups to make real-world positive impact. At OPPOHack 2022, participants will get a closer look at the latest updates on ColorOS 12, OPPO’s signature operating system with latest upgrades on design, connectivity, privacy and more. One highlight is the PC Connect, creating seamless interaction between your phone and computer. You can think of it as one brain across multiple screens, a step closer to ubiquity.

OPPOHack believes in the power of technology and teamwork. Joining with 12 universities, 20 incubators, and more than 500 individuals around the globe, OPPOHack is the hackathon to collaborate as well as compete to solve the interconnectivity problems of tomorrow.

As a participant, no matter where you are, our hybrid mode hackathon made joining the event easy. Through June to August, there are a series of tech garages that offer best-in-class concepts and skills you need to get started. For teams entering the final round, they will be getting first-hand developer resources and tools enabling them to create your dream project. Most of all, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, tech experts, and leaders in leading companies. In addition to a total cash prize of $40,000 USD, for winning projects, the chance to have your project invested and applied in the real-world is not just a dream.

OPPOHack is introducing a hybrid mode competition with 2 rounds of hackathons. The preliminary round of hackathon will not only be held offline in 2 co-host cities in the States, but will also accept online participation. Upon registration, participants will be asked to select 1 of the co-host hackathons which they will be joining, either in-person or virtually. The final round will be live online on all major streaming platforms. Official registration opens May 23, 2022 and apply now at oppohack.com

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

