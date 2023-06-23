logo
Just in:
Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // Sharjah Ruler orders release of 390 inmates on occasion of Eid Al Adha // Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO // Capgemini to boost its cloud and digital end to end transformation offerings in Japan with acquisition of BTC // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Amit Shah calls all-party meet in Delhi on Manipur // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 23 Jun 2023 // Mamata hopeful on one-on-one fight against BJP // Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity // Council of Retired Diplomats holds first meeting to introduce objectives and tasks // KBTG establishes its third IT base in Vietnam, seeking additional personnel to strengthen its workforce in support of KBank’s Regional Digital Expansion strategy, gearing up for becoming the best tech company in the region // AWS Announces Generative AI Innovation Center // Mayawati accuses BJP of fomenting religious disputes // Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // Opposition meet may agree on caste census card for 2024 // Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaOpposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet
India
0 likes
7 seen
0 Comments

Opposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet

wp image 91 168310368116x9 1

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi have left for Patna, while former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has reached the Bihar capital as top politicians from the Opposition parties gear up for key “anti-BJP” meeting.

The June 23 meeting has been scheduled to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that they will fight together “like a family” to take on the NDA “one to one”.

ADVERTISEMENT

News agency PTI quoted its sources as saying that the Opposition parties would look to avoid the prickly leadership question as of now and emphasize on building a common ground. Leaders of 15 parties including half-a-dozen chief ministers are expected to attend the deliberations.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi’s majority government.

The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a “pre-decided family programme”. Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity”.

This came after the Janata Dal (United), which is hosting the meet, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has not been invited to the event.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Patna on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who was not invited for the big meeting, took a dig at the meeting with sarcastic remark, “Dil mile ya na mile, haath milate rahiye“.

She also used another Hindi proverb “Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri” and said the opposition parties should have cleared their intentions before the meeting. Mayawati said Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats and a key to electoral success but the opposition parties do not seem to be serious about their objectives.

Kejriwal wrote to opposition leaders, urging them to discuss the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in Delhi at the June 23 meeting. However, state-specific issues may not be taken up for discussion in the first such meeting. There is some unease in Congress over the Aam Aadmi Party’s suggestion that Opposition leaders clarify their positions on the Centre’s ordinance.

Reacting to it, Mallikarjun Kharge while leaving for Patna on Friday said, “We all want to fight together against BJP and our agenda is to remove the BJP govt… We will take a decision on this (on supporting AAP against the Centre’s ordinance) before the Parliament session.”

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Southco exhibits at Automotive Manufacturing Thailand makes Innovation happen // Kharge: Decision on Delhi ordinance before next session // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 23 Jun 2023 // KPMG in Singapore Unveils Leadership Transition and Reinforces Commitments to Advancing Financial Services, ESG, and Transformation // Shopee Seller Summit Ushers in New Era of Value-Based Marketing // Immediate Removal Of BJP Led Govt Of Biren Singh In Manipur Is The Need Of The Hour // KBTG establishes its third IT base in Vietnam, seeking additional personnel to strengthen its workforce in support of KBank’s Regional Digital Expansion strategy, gearing up for becoming the best tech company in the region // Ajit Pawar googly hints at another coup in the making // Pawar says focus to be on issues plaguing country // Capgemini to boost its cloud and digital end to end transformation offerings in Japan with acquisition of BTC // Opposition Parties Meet In Patna On June 23 Is A Perfect Example Of Unity In Diversity // Topcast Appoints Wolfgang Tatzer as New CEO // Oasys unveils new visual identity to reflect its ambition to bring blockchain gaming to the masses // Opposition meet may agree on caste census card for 2024 // Opposition leaders head to Patna for crucial unity meet // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 22 Jun 2023 // Oasys Welcomes Frontier Development Strategy Inc. (a subsidiary of NTT DOCOMO) as a Validator to Enhance the Oasys Chain // Mamata hopeful on one-on-one fight against BJP // Just Not Narendra Modi, Indian Media Barons And Some Journalists Have To Share The Blame For Curbs On Press Freedom // Oasys Special Event Unveils Lineup of Speakers and Participating Companies //